Difference Makers: Young adults with special needs learn valuable lessons at NY's Rising Above Bakery

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — This week's Difference Maker story comes out of the Rockland County community of Chestnut Ridge.

There's a secret ingredient at the Rising Above Bakery in Chestnut Ridge.

With a scoop of flour, a sprinkle of patience and a dash of compassion, Shiri Reuveni-Ullrich has created a recipe for inclusion.

"We are a nonprofit bakery. Our mission is to employ individuals with special needs as equal members of our team," said Reuveni-Ullrich. "This is really love, this is really enjoyment, the overcoming of obstacles."

Reuveni-Ullrich, a speech therapist, has converted her dining room into a bustling bakery where young people with disabilities whip up tasty treats — from cookies to crackers to breads to babkas.

"They're doing everything from scratch and it's pretty amazing to see how they grow," said Reuveni-Ullrich.

Connor Carson, 20, has Down syndrome. At Rising Above Bakery, he carefully weighs each ball of cookie dough to ensure consistency.

"I love baking and this is my passion and I just love being here," Carson said.

Autism makes connecting with people difficult for 24-year-old Luke Garrison. In the kitchen he is learning team work.

"Opportunities like this it gives people a chance to really open up through social connectivity," Garrison said.

Daniel Kuiken, 28, is also on the autism spectrum. His favorite treats to make are anything involved with chocolate.

Of Reuveni-Ullrich, he said she's a big help.

"I am very appreciative, really appreciate for the help she gave me by working here," he said.

Reuveni-Ullrich's goal is to open a standalone storefront that would serve as a place for people of all different abilities.

"Our abilities that we take for granted, I see how there are struggles and there are obstacles and they conquer them and there's pride and joy and love and it's just pretty amazing to see," said Reuveni-Ullrich.

