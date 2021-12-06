ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

All Elite Wrestling comes to UBS Arena Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVyNk_0dFQM37900

All Elite Wrestling makes its UBS Arena debut Wednesday.

AEW packed around 20,000 pro-wrestling fans into Arthur Ashe Stadium at the National Tennis Center in Queens in September.

On Wednesday night, AEW will have its nationally televised AEW Dynamite Show filmed live at UBS Arena.

One of the big starts of the show is New York native Eddie Kingston. He was born in the Bronx and then moved to Yonkers.

"I've wrestled in every one of the boroughs and all that stuff, and I like representing them.  I speak the lingo, because every borough has their own slang. I learned them all. I hung out with everybody. So yeah, I like repping New York and yeah, I'm biased.  There ain't nothing like home," said Kingston.

Tickets for the AEW Dynamite Show at UBS Arena can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman steals donations from Toys for Tots bin at Town Hall

A woman is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing donations from a Toys for Tots bin located inside Wayne Town Hall. Police say 40-year-old Rasha Elsayed, of Paterson, was in the Wayne Police Department lobby waiting to meet someone on Dec. 3. As Elsayed left the lobby, police say alert dispatchers noticed via security cameras that she was taking toys out of the Toys for Tots bin in the main corridor of Wayne Town Hall.
HALL, NY
dailyddt.com

The Young Bucks sign new contracts with All Elite Wrestling

Contract talk has become one of the big interest points across professional wrestling. Fans won’t have to worry about The Young Bucks and their status with All Elite Wrestling because the duo has signed new deals with the promotion they helped create. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
411mania.com

Matt Cardona Reacts To Slow Ticket Sales For WWE RAW Debut At UBS Arena in Long Island

As previously reported, WWE hasn’t been doing so well selling tickets for their debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island, which is tonight. Tickets had been selling poorly before WWE eventually slashed prices and announced Roman Reigns for the taping. That has helped, as according to WrestleTix, the company has now sold 5,264 tickets. This is 73% of the total capacity, 7,169. That means there are 1,905 tickets left.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/1: Ruby vs. Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, Danielson vs. Angels, Punk vs. Moriarty, Cody vs. Andrade in Atlanta Street Fight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross (on medical leave) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. CM Punk and MJF had a long exchange to open the show. MJF referenced Punk’s “pipe bomb”...
WWE
firstsportz.com

“Sting is the best,” proclaims All Elite Wrestling’s Matt Hardy

Sting is one of the few professional wrestlers who have dominated the industry, even without performing on WWE for a significant period of time. In a career that spans over five decades, Sting has performed on WCW, NWA, TNA, UWF, Mid South and WWE. He is currently a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Nese Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Tony Nese is officially All Elite. Tony Khan announced that Tony Nese has officially signed with AEW. Nese is set to challenge Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship on Friday's AEW Rampage. Nese was released by WWE on June 25. He was shown in the crowd on the October...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Kingston
iheart.com

Exclusive Interview with All-Elite Wrestling Superstar MJF

• Coming home to #LongIsland. • #CMPunk losing his touch in the mic.. • His thoughts on #Hangman Adam Page. • Possible winning a third #AEW Diamond Ring. • Making #TheUndertaker blush. & many other topics. Get more info on AEW Dynamite and Rampage at UBS Arena by clicking here.
WWE
iheart.com

One on One Interview With All-Elite Wrestling CEO & President Tony Khan

Josh Martinez chatted with AEW CEO & President Tony Khan. • #MJF being cheered and #CMPunk being booed at #UBSArena. • #BryanDanielson being arguably the greatest wrestler of all-time and wrestling every week. • #WinterIsComing main event. • #AEWDynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. • Underrated performers on the #AllEliteWrestling roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Running Dynamite in UBS Arena The Week After Raw

AEW is airing Dynamite from the UBS Arena in New York tonight just after Raw aired there, and Tony Khan weighed in on the situation in a new interview. Khan appeared on News 12 promoting tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On tonight’s show...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Arena#All Elite Wrestling#Yonkers#Arthur Ashe Stadium#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/3 (Spoiler-Free): Sammy vs. Nese for TNT Championship, Jade vs. Kai, Penta & Pac vs. FTR in 2 out of 3

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange...
WWE
411mania.com

Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite at UBS Arena, Attendance Doubles WWE Raw

– PWInsider has some additional notes including early attendance estimates for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and marked AEW’s Long Island debut. Per PWInsider, the event drew slightly under 10,000 people. Sources at the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/8: Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, Riho vs. Hayter, Danielson vs. Silver, Bucks vs. Chaos, MJF in Hometown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross (on medical leave) Match Results from Last Week. Bryan Danielson defeated Alan “5” Angels of the Dark Order with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on guest commentary....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On WWE Running RAW At UBS Arena: “How Did It Work Out?”

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s not looking to compete with WWE. He insists he’s just minding his own business. But Khan also says AEW will “come out swinging” when it’s forced into a competitive situation. AEW was at the new UBS Arena in Long...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
nysportsday.com

Schwartz On Sports: All Elite Wrestling Star MJF

Peter is joined by AEW star MJF to talk about Wednesday’s event at UBS Arena and his journey from growing up on Long Island to being a professional wrestler. Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports.
WWE
markerzone.com

CM PUNK TROLLS ISLANDERS FANS DURING SHOW AT UBS ARENA (W/VIDEO)

It seems fans of the New York Islanders are becoming a favourite target for stars in the wrestling world. Just a little over a week after WWE's Becky Lynch tried to get under the skin of Islanders fans at UBS Arena, CM Punk did the same during AEW Dynamite Wednesday night.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan on AEW Outselling WWE Raw at Long Island's UBS Arena

WWE and AEW found themselves in a unique situation over the past two weeks, as both Monday Night Raw and AEW Dynamite/Rampage ran the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The Red Brand first ran the venue on Nov. 29, followed by AEW on Dec. 8, and the big story surrounding the two shows was that the young promotion was actually outdrawing Raw in terms of ticket sales. The final ticket sale numbers, according to WrestleTix, show that Raw only sold 5,887 seats while AEW sold 9,538, though it's worth noting AEW had more seats available for its show (12,100 to WWE's 6,706).
WWE
WTRF- 7News

Jeff Hardy released by WWE; Reports say

According to news outlets, wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy, has been released by WWE. No official word from WWE has been given at this time. Reports indicate that Hardy was sent home from the road after he was allegedly ‘sluggish’ during a match. At the Texas event reports say Hardy was teaming with Drew McIntyre and […]
WWE
News 12

News 12

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy