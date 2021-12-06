All Elite Wrestling comes to UBS Arena Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling makes its UBS Arena debut Wednesday.

AEW packed around 20,000 pro-wrestling fans into Arthur Ashe Stadium at the National Tennis Center in Queens in September.

On Wednesday night, AEW will have its nationally televised AEW Dynamite Show filmed live at UBS Arena.

One of the big starts of the show is New York native Eddie Kingston. He was born in the Bronx and then moved to Yonkers.

"I've wrestled in every one of the boroughs and all that stuff, and I like representing them. I speak the lingo, because every borough has their own slang. I learned them all. I hung out with everybody. So yeah, I like repping New York and yeah, I'm biased. There ain't nothing like home," said Kingston.

Tickets for the AEW Dynamite Show at UBS Arena can be found here .