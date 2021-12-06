ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Al-Qaida, ISIS and other militant groups

The House National Security subcommittee held a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on “Examining the Worldwide Threat of al Qaeda, ISIS and Other Foreign Terrorist Organization”. Watch the hearing in the player above. Those testifying included State Department Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy