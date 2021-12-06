WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said his client will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing a breakdown in negotiations with the panel. Attorney George Terwilliger said in a letter Tuesday...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows now that he is no longer complying with a subpoena, the panel’s chairman said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the...
The Senate Indian Affairs Committee oversight will hold a hearing on violence against women in Native communities on Wednesday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Testimony is expected from Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women Deputy Director Allison Randall,...
President Joe Biden traveled to Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which covers upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems, and a shift to electrical vehicles. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden kicked off his remarks by paying...
The House National Security subcommittee held a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on “Examining the Worldwide Threat of al Qaeda, ISIS and Other Foreign Terrorist Organization”. Watch the hearing in the player above. Those testifying included State Department Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.”. And then he tacked...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate’s victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP’s takeover of the chamber and completes the party’s sweep of last month’s elections. Republicans also claimed the...
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.
Comments / 2