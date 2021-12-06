ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sarver Investigation by NBA Hasn’t Dampened Suns’ Play on Court

By Barry M. Bloom
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EXjy_0dFQLzkT00

Phoenix head coach Monty Williams recently said he couldn’t point to a single moment when the once-problematic Suns basketball culture began to change.

“You could see it happening gradually,” Williams said.

The vivid memory of where it all began, in Williams’ mind, was an evening in 2019, shortly after he was hired that May 13 by new general manager James Jones to replace the fired Igor Kokoskov.

“For me it started with the first dinner I had with Book,” Williams said, referring to star shooting guard Devon Booker, who is out right now with a strained left hamstring. “He looked me in the eyes, and said, ‘Coach, whatever you want to do, I’m with you.’”

Winning over the team’s most valuable player was the first peg in a progression that led to Phoenix’s surprise trip to the NBA Finals last season and this year, to a club-record 18-game winning streak that ended Friday night in San Francisco.

The streak has come at a time when the Suns and owner Robert Sarver are under investigation by the NBA for allegedly cultivating an unwholesome and misogynistic environment in the club’s business operations, a culture that seemingly infected basketball as former head coach Earl Watson claimed Sarver used racist language in conversation.

Sarver denied the accusations, detailed in a lengthy ESPN report , and has welcomed an investigation headed by the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The ESPN report was published on Nov. 4, three games into the winning streak, and the Suns just kicked into a higher gear on the court from there after discussing the situation in a locker room meeting.

Williams said earlier this year that his relationship with Sarver “was off the charts.”

“He’s given us everything we need to succeed. Everything is at a high, high level. And personally, we have a great relationship. We talk frequently about lots of stuff, family. I think he likes my boys more than he likes me,” he said.

From Oct. 27 to Friday’s 118-96 loss to the Warriors, the Suns didn’t lose a game, going 16-0 in November when the unassuming Williams was named the NBA’s Coach of the Month—for good reason. The next phase of the 82-game NBA season begins Monday night at Footprint Center against the San Antonio Spurs, coached by Gregg Popovich, one of Williams’ mentors.

During those 36 days of winning, the word culture—namely, how positive it is in the Suns locker room—came up numerous times and in multiple interviews. This culture thing is “attributed to everybody,” veteran point guard Chris Paul said during an interview session.

“Especially the coaching staff. Guys who have been here for years and went through a 19-win season,” Paul added. “They stayed the course.”

Sarver was a visible presence at games during his club’s unexpected playoff run last spring, when the Suns made the Finals for the first time since 1993 and only the third time in franchise history. But while the culture on the court seemed to thrive, the allegedly poor culture in the back office drew even more attention.

“It’s hard for me to speak on that,” Williams said when specifically asked. “The only thing I can say is that we’re just in two different buildings. So, a lot of times the things we do on the court don’t always reflect what’s going on in the other building. I don’t know enough about that. We’re still waiting on that stuff. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The Suns funded a new $50 million crosstown practice facility about 10 miles northeast of the downtown Phoenix arena, helping to create more team unity. They used to practice on a side court in the arena.

“It feels like a college team, man, with guys you hang out with every day,”  forward Mikal Bridges said. “I’m just grateful for this.”

Ironically, Sarver said in an exclusive interview during the playoffs that basketball operations needed a culture change. He fired Watson after a 21-win 2017-18 season and blew out general manager Ryan McDonough before the 19-win, 2018-19 season even began, eventually replacing him with Jones, who canned Kokoskov in lieu of Williams.

McDonough was the GM who drafted both Booker and center Deandre Ayton and made the trade with Philadelphia for Bridges. All three, massive cogs to the current team, are the only holdovers from the 19-win season, when that group lost 17 in a row and went 2-18 during the month of January.

“We were just trying to put the right people in the right places, and take us to the next level,” Sarver said about adding Jones and then Williams. “We needed them to help us with our culture, with our mentoring, with communication, and to help us recruit free agents.”

There’s that word culture again.

“It’s obviously rewarding when plans work,” Sarver said during that interview. “This is all a plan we’ve been working on for the last five years centered around an investment in facilities and human capital. Going through a rebuild is never an easy choice for an owner.”

The team’s growth, Williams added, really had its roots in the Orlando bubble at the end of the 2019-20 pandemic-interrupted season and into those playoffs.

The Suns surprised everyone and went 8-0. Despite failing to qualify, Williams said, the team used that experience, improving last season to 51-21 and accomplishing everything good on the court that’s happened since.

“There were people who said we shouldn’t be there,’ Williams said about the bubble experience. “But we had that time together where it was just us when we came together and said, ‘This is who we are.’ That was a time you could see there was just a tangible change.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NBA GMs Seek Collective Voice as Olshey Faces Trail Blazers Probe

NBA owners and their teams’ general managers often appear sympatico. They sit alongside one another at press conferences where draft picks and free agent signings are introduced. They interact amiably at games and practices. They are “management,” seemingly joined at the hip in a quest for an NBA title. Until they aren’t. Exhibit A is Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Earlier this month, the Trail Blazers announced they had retained O’Melveny & Myers, an international law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, to probe “concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility.” Olshey, 56, is at the...
NBA
Sportico

New NBA Officiating Points of Emphasis Are Hurting the Little Guys: Data Viz

The NBA instituted new officiating points of emphasis this season regarding “non-basketball moves.” This change came much to the dismay of anyone who enjoyed watching the planet’s best basketball talents stop mid-play, launch themselves head-first into another human being like Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 6 and fling the ball up in the air to let everyone know that what they had just witnessed was, in fact, a shot attempt. For the 2021-22 NBA season, there will be an interpretive change in the officiating of overt, abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves by offensive players with the ball in an effort...
NBA
Sportico

Legendary NBA Player Drazen Petrovic to Be Portrayed in Biopic

Legendary Croatian-born NBA player Dražen Petrović will be portrayed in Danilo Šerbedžija’s upcoming biopic film “Higher Force – The Drazen Petrovic Story” (working title), Variety reports. The film was penned by Ivan Turkovic Krnjak (“Lovebox”) and is being produced by Ljubo Zdjelarević and Ivor Šiber at Zagreb-based Kinoteka. The film will shoot next year in Croatia, Germany, and in the U.S. across Portland and New Jersey. It will be released in 2023 on the 30th anniversary of Petrović’ death. One of Croatia’s best known filmmakers, Šerbedžija previously directed “Tereza37” which was Croatia’s official Oscar entry this year. His other directorial credits include “72...
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

Phoenix Suns might get ambushed as NBA begins investigation into Robert Sarver scandal

The Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest teams to look out for in the NBA 2021-22 Season, managing to enter the game against Golden State Warriors with a 16-game winning streak. However, the same cannot be said for the team’s off-court antics. Safe to say, the end of their winning streak seems to be the most lowered ranked problem for the Orange Army as the NBA has begun a reported investigation into the team scandal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Earl Watson
hoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Kings, Sarver, Suns, Iger, Payton

The Kings haven’t exactly turned their season around since firing head coach Luke Walton on November 21. They had nice wins over Portland and the Lakers last week, but lost at home to a Philadelphia team missing all its starters last Monday, were blown out by a Memphis team without Ja Morant on Sunday, and lost to a LeBron James-less Lakers team on Tuesday.
NBA
sdvoice.info

Phoenix Suns Owner Sarver Has Long History of Supporting Diversity and Inclusion

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), which represents the Black Press of America, has embarked on a national series featuring NBA owners on the issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Because of the Phoenix Suns and owner Robert Sarver’s significant outreach to the African American community, which occurred long before...
NBA
NBA

How long is Devin Booker out? Latest injury update on Suns All-Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Devin Booker's injury is considered minor but the Suns plan to "err on side of caution." In a marquee contest against the league-leading Warriors, the Phoenix Suns were struck with a handicap in the second half with their All-Star Devin Booker needing to leave the game due to an injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Sarver Investigation#Espn
Yardbarker

LeBron James On The Possibility Of Playing With Bronny In The NBA: "He Has My Support And My Blueprint. With Health And A Little Bit Of Luck, That Would Be The Ultimate Thing."

LeBron James has made a lot of history during his 19-year tenure in the NBA, yet, he's not satisfied and keeps looking for new and harder challenges. One of the biggest records he could break would be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points. Still, The King is also looking to leave the most significant mark on the league.
NBA
FOX Sports

Warriors play the Suns, seek 8th straight win

Golden State Warriors (18-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Phoenix. The Suns are 12-3 in conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Centre Daily

NBA-leading Warriors beat Clippers, await showdown with Suns

Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved...
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA schedule: Suns-Warriors flexed to replace Lakers-Clippers on ESPN

A Phoenix Suns win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday spiked the national television ratings, and that likely has a lot to do with the NBA announcing a TV schedule flex for a rematch between the teams on Friday. Their 8 p.m. game will now be broadcasted by ESPN, which was previously set to feature a Los Angeles battle between the Clippers and Lakers.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA power rankings: The Warriors and Suns are looking unbeatable

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are both playing some of the best basketball we could imagine. Does anyone else stand a chance?. At this point in the season, it’s hard to imagine anyone passing the Warriors or the Suns out in the Western Conference. But it’s too early to count out the Utah Jazz, and with all the star power in Los Angeles on the Lakers and the Clippers, it’s not a done deal.
NBA
FOX Sports

Why the NBA revolves around the Phoenix Suns

On Tuesday, the final night of November, the Phoenix Suns won a game that gave them great cause for celebration. It was against the Golden State Warriors, it put them at the top of the Western Conference standings, and it both sealed a perfect, 16-0 month and tied a franchise record of 17 straight wins.
NBA
Sportico

Sporticast: English Soccer Cashes American Check, Red Sox Buying Penguins

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the English Premier League’s new six-year, $2.6 billion deal with NBCUniversal. The deal covers the league’s rights for both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts in the U.S. It’s the most valuable American TV agreement for a European soccer league, eclipsing the $1.4 billion deal that Spain’s LaLiga inked with ESPN earlier this year. It’s also an important keep for NBC, which recently lost its NHL rights and has used prior EPL seasons as a way to drive subscriptions for...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

2 Reasons The Suns Are The NBA’s Best Team

It’s hard to argue that the Phoenix Suns are not the best team in the NBA. After a franchise-record 17 wins in a row, they are 18-3 and tied for the number one seed in the West and the entire NBA. Unless something drastic happens, the Suns will certainly be...
NBA
ESPN

NBA betting guide: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

ESPN betting analysts Tyler Fulghum and Eric Moody offer a betting guide for Tuesday night's highly anticipated NBA showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are 18-2 and winners of seven straight, while the Suns are 17-3 and winners of an astounding 16 in a row....
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
645
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy