Staten Island, NY

9 Places Where You Can Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Staten Island

By Barbara Russo
 2 days ago

There’s nothing better on a cold winter day to warm up with a cup of the best hot chocolate in Staten Island. So, we’ve highlighted some of the coziest cafes and dining spots in Staten Island where families can get the best hot cocoa, coffee, and tea. You’ll find some familiar favorites on our list, as well as cafes you may not have been to yet…or at least not in a while! Whether you’ve just finished ice-skating , are heading home after a day of errands with your kids, are gearing up for a road trip , or are simply in the mood for something sweet, you’ll find a place near you that serves up the best hot chocolate in Staten Island!

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Staten Island

1. Piece A Cake Bakery Cafe

177 New Dorp Lane
718-980-2253
Hours: Daily, 8am-8pm
Facebook

A warm hot chocolate with a cookie on the side makes for an extra cozy moment on a cold winter day, courtesy of this Staten Island cafe that’s been around since 2012. Order your hot cocoa wicked-style with a hint of cayenne pepper and sea salt, or traditional. Choose from an array of cookies, pastries, or cake by the slice. If you can brave a cold beverage this time of year, try the bakery’s signature frozen drinks, such as the frozen hot chocolate, frozen Mexican hot chocolate, or the very popular Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake. Available teas include earl gray, decaf earl grey, chamomile citrus, African nectar, mint, chocolate mint truffle, English breakfast and more.

2. Beans and Leaves

422 Forest Ave.
718-448-0276
Hours: Daily, 7am-4pm
Facebook Instagram

Just as its name implies, this Staten Island cafe offers an array of coffees and teas. But you won’t want to miss its selection of hot, cold, and frozen chocolate drinks. Choose what temp you want your cocoa to be, then further customize it with a flavor, including mint, raspberry, hazelnut, peanut butter, s’mores, Mexicocoa, pumpkin, caramel, and more. Hungry? Treat yourself to a waffle breakfast or lunch. Waffles are served in a variety of ways at this North Shore establishment. Get them with chocolate chips, strawberries, or other toppings, or try the Beans Peanut Butter Overload waffle, which is as sweet as it sounds. Beans and Leaves is scheduled to open a South Shore location soon.

3. Country Donuts and More

4357 Amboy Road
718-356-0884
Hours: Daily, 4am-11pm
3235 Richmond Ave.
718-967-7111
Hours: Daily, 4am-12am
Facebook Instagram

Everyone on Staten Island’s South Shore knows the famous Country Donuts! A local favorite that serves up lots of coffee flavors, it also offers tea, cappuccino and a really good hot chocolate that is served thick and very chocolatey. As for the coffee, it’s roasted from locally sourced beans from the Hudson Valley. Lots of doughnut and cookie options are available. Order breakfast and lunch here, too. Into healthy options? Check out the shop’s extensive smoothie menu that features items made with real fruit and vegetables and no added sugar.

4. The Colonnade Diner

2001 Hylan Blvd.
718-351-2900
Hours: Daily, 7am-midnight
Facebook

Every Staten Islander knows the famous Colonnade Diner and all of its comfort foods. Open 45 years and counting, the diner offers an extensive menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options. The Colonnade’s hot chocolate is unexpectedly delicious, and it’s hard not to ask for a second cup when you’re dining there.

5. Royal Crown Bakery

1350 Hylan Blvd.

718-668-0284
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 6:30am-9:30pm; Friday-Saturday, 6:30am-10:30pm; Sunday, 6:30am-9:30pm
Facebook Instagram

Enjoy a hot cocoa with a snack of a delicious cookie or slice of cake. An extensive lunch and dinner menu is also available.

6. Bruno’s Bakery

1650 Hylan Blvd.
718-987-5859
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 8am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 8am-10pm; Sunday, 8am-6pm
Instagram

Enjoy herbal tea, hot chocolate, and many other warm beverages to make you feel cozy at this Staten Island Italian bakery. The dessert menu features an extensive selection of Italian and French pastries, mousses, and cakes. (The baba rum is one of this writer’s personal favorites!)

7. Something Sweet

314 New Dorp Lane
718-987-8088
Hours: Sunday, 11:30-9:30pm; Monday-Saturday, 11:30am-11pm
Facebook Instagram

The holiday season is a perfect time to visit this ice-cream/dessert shop on historic New Dorp Lane. Order a hot chocolate made from steamed milk, grab a seat at the counter, and enjoy a relaxing window view of lane shops. Other sweets available include milk teas, macaroons and gourmet home-made ice cream with plenty of flavors to choose from.

8. Annadale Bakery

821 Annadale Road
929-284-3400
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7am-8pm; Sunday, 6:30am-6pm
Facebook Instagram

This Staten Island bakery offers an array of warm beverages including hot chocolate, tea, coffee, lattes, and more. Drinks are all to-go, so stop in and grab one before you start your day.

9. Panera Bread

280 Marsh Ave.
718-494-2450
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7am-9:30pm; Sunday, 8am-8pm
2965 Veterans Road W.
718-966-0304
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 8am-9pm; Sunday, 8am-7pm
Facebook Instagram

Panera is a big chain, but its hot cocoa tastes homemade. Baristas make it with bittersweet chocolate syrup and foamed milk. Choose from a variety of other warm beverages, too, including the chocolate latte, coffee, and teas. Want to indulge your sweet tooth? Live for the moment and try the kitchen sink cookie, which is a blend of sweet and salty ingredients including milk chocolate, caramel pieces, and pretzels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJtAp_0dFQLnOz00
The post 9 Places Where You Can Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent .

