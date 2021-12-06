ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Betty Jean Grant arraigned on election law violations

By Wben Com Newsroom
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMKIw_0dFQLdZj00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant was arraigned on charges of violating election law.

The 73 year old Grant is accused of knowingly entered an occupied voting booth and observed the preparation of another person’s ballot while inside a polling place located at the Delavan Grider Community Center on East Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo. She's also accused of filming the individual who was submitting their ballot and posting it on Facebook.

Her attorney John McLeod is not happy the matter went to court at all. "The statute requires a sworn deposition being attached, that was not. The argument is, does a transcript suffice or must there be a depositional format," ponders McLeod. "I'm disappointed because criminal charges should never have been filed. It's a justifiable incident, one that should not be prosecuted."

Grant spoke after the arraignment. "I want to thank the community for supporting me and my effort to help my neighbor," who she says was the person she was helping at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

Grant is scheduled to return on Tuesday, January 4th for further proceedings.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

James drops out of governor's race

New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she is ending her campaign for governor next year. James says in a statement Thursday afternoon she intends on focusing instead on a re-election bid.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Embattled SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras resigns

With calls growing louder over the past two weeks for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to step down, embattled Chancellor Jim Malatras submitted a letter of resignation to the SUNY Board of Trustees Thursday morning, effective January 14, 2022.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Elections
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignment#Voting Booth#Election Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy