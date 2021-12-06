Betty Jean Grant arraigned on election law violations

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant was arraigned on charges of violating election law.

The 73 year old Grant is accused of knowingly entered an occupied voting booth and observed the preparation of another person’s ballot while inside a polling place located at the Delavan Grider Community Center on East Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo. She's also accused of filming the individual who was submitting their ballot and posting it on Facebook.

Her attorney John McLeod is not happy the matter went to court at all. "The statute requires a sworn deposition being attached, that was not. The argument is, does a transcript suffice or must there be a depositional format," ponders McLeod. "I'm disappointed because criminal charges should never have been filed. It's a justifiable incident, one that should not be prosecuted."

Grant spoke after the arraignment. "I want to thank the community for supporting me and my effort to help my neighbor," who she says was the person she was helping at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

Grant is scheduled to return on Tuesday, January 4th for further proceedings.