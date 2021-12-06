FORECAST: Windy & warm today, chance for snow Wednesday

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service.
A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet.
Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations.
With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible.
“If you don’t have to come this way, it would be better, or if you could just hold off...
