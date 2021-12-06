ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Windy & warm today, chance for snow Wednesday

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be windy and warm...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Windy with snow and rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

A large system moves through the region, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds. Most of the snow will favor the mountains with minor snowy impacts expected in the Snake River Plain. TONIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Overnight lows into the upper 20's. SUNDAY: Scattered snow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windy
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. “If you don’t have to come this way, it would be better, or if you could just hold off...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy