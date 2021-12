SEAsons of Wonder is in full effect at the Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium. Don’t miss your chance to see Scuba Claus in action as he dives down deep into the Great Barrier Reef. The event includes a special reading of “The Night Before Fishmas” and Mrs. Claus will be there to serve Christmas cookies and hot cocoa. Guests will be able to get their pictures taken with Scuba Claus as well.

