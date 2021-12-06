ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Police: Driver went wrong way, was hanging out of vehicle

The Associated Press
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A driver traveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and later seen hanging outside of his vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police said the vehicle was seen heading north in the southbound lane on Sunday night. When police responded, callers said the vehicle had made a U-Turn and was now heading south in the southbound lanes, but the driver’s door was open and the driver was hanging outside of the vehicle.

Police said with help from additional concerned citizens who followed the vehicle and reported its location, police were able to stop it.

The driver, a 41-year-old Salem, Massachusetts man, also was accused of driving with a suspended license.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number could not be found for him.

