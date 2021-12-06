ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Gresham

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCYxW_0dFQKneS00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three people were in custody Sunday night after shots were fired at two Chicago police officers in Gresham on the South Side.

The officers were driving west near the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 11 p.m. when they heard a gunshot and noticed a car in the lane next to them attempting to flee, Chicago police said.

Officers tried to stop the car but the driver didn’t comply, police said. Eventually, he stopped in an alley in the 7700 block of South Emerald Avenue, officials said.

Two men, 20 and 23, tried to run away but were placed in custody, police said. A 29-year-old woman in the car was also arrested, authorities said.

Police didn’t return fire and no officers were injured.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Gresham#Wbbm Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy