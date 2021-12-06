3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Gresham

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three people were in custody Sunday night after shots were fired at two Chicago police officers in Gresham on the South Side.

The officers were driving west near the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 11 p.m. when they heard a gunshot and noticed a car in the lane next to them attempting to flee, Chicago police said.

Officers tried to stop the car but the driver didn’t comply, police said. Eventually, he stopped in an alley in the 7700 block of South Emerald Avenue, officials said.

Two men, 20 and 23, tried to run away but were placed in custody, police said. A 29-year-old woman in the car was also arrested, authorities said.

Police didn’t return fire and no officers were injured.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)