Horne, Heath’s 3 Help Arizona State Beat Oregon 69-67 in OT

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 23 points, Jay Heath hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Arizona State beat Oregon 69-67 in...

thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Oregon's Mario Cristobal suggests media to blame for Miami rumors

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era. Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.
OREGON STATE
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
State
Oregon State
fishduck.com

Five Candidates and Two Firecrackers to Replace Cristobal and Get Oregon Back to a ‘Natty

Congratulate Mario Cristobal on his way out the door. He’s getting a shot at his dream job, to coach where he used to play. Miami is home and we get it. Thank you for Mario for spurning LSU and others when they came calling. This is your perfect fit. You’re going to have The Rock come in to fire up players and talk work ethic. You’re going to enjoy some of the best Cuban sandwiches and Cuban coffee on earth. You deserve this. You earned it.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Oregon football: Chip Kelly and 5 replacements for Mario Cristobal

With Mario Cristobal seemingly bound to coach Miami, who could take over to be the next Oregon football coach? Here are a few options to consider. Well, it looks like the Oregon Ducks need a new head coach. Mario Cristobal is apparently taking off for Miami in one of the most bizarre and controversial coaching searches the sport has seen in a very long time.
OREGON STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda Receive Odds to be Next Oregon Head Coach

Oklahoma. Notre Dame. LSU. USC. Florida. Miami. Oregon. This isn’t just a list of some of the top teams in college football, it is a list of vacancies that the 2021 Coaching Carousel has seen come and go. Those are monumental programs across the landscape, and no one could have predicted this level of turnover in the sport in one season.
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Five takeaways from ASU's 69-67 win over Oregon

Losers of its last five contests and coming off an embarrassing 29-point performance in a historic loss to Washington State, Arizona State was reeling entering play on Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon. The Sun Devils’ 2-6 overall record marked their worst start to a season since 1969-70, before they had...
OREGON STATE
GoDucks.com

Oregon Announces Dan Lanning As New Leader Of Oregon Football

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens announced the hiring of Dan Lanning as the 35th head football coach in program history on Saturday, bringing one of college football's brightest young coaches and top defensive minds to Eugene. Lanning will be officially introduced at a press...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL. Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the...
OREGON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Division Titles at Stake When No. 24 Utah Hosts No. 4 Oregon

No. 24 Utah and fourth-ranked Oregon are both in the driver’s seat to wrap up Pac-12 division titles. The Utes and Ducks are also on course to meet again Dec. 3 in the Pac-12 championship game. The stakes are particularly high for the Ducks. They're currently third in the most recent College Football Playoffs rankings. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham can become the most winningest coach in school history. He can surpass Ike Armstrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kaifes’ Go-ahead 3 Sparks Samford Past Oregon State 78-77

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Cooper Kaifes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game, Jerome Marshall followed with a layup and Samford held off Oregon State 78-77 in nonconference play. Oregon State (1-3), trailed 42-32 at halftime, but battled back to take a 75-73 lead on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 1:27 left to play. Kaifes followed with his 3-pointer and Marshall scored with 38 seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs (3-1) up 78-75. Dashawn Davis answered with a layup, but the Beavers failed to retake the lead despite forcing two Samford turnovers in the final 16 seconds. Ques Glover paced Samford (3-1) with 16 points and nine assists. Alatishe scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for Oregon State.
OREGON STATE
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

