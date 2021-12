On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Carson v. Makin, a case about Maine’s public education system. Although Maine will pay to send some Maine children to private schools whose education matches that of a Maine public school, Maine will not pay for religious education. Parents who want Maine to foot the bill for their children’s religious schooling claim this refusal violates their religious liberty and sued. They should lose.

