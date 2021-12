"Everyone loves an underdog," reads the tagline on the poster for Echard's season, featuring him surrounded by dogs. Fans accused The Bachelor of borrowing a storyline from Echard's fellow Bachelorette competitor Rodney Mathews, who referred to himself as an "underdog" throughout his season. Matthews and Echard were eliminated on the same night. The Bachelor Diversity Campaign also called out Echard being described an "underdog," saying: "ABC clearly doesn't understand what an underdog is. In no way in America is a straight, cis, white male athlete an underdog. They aren't even an underdog within this franchise. It's completely tone-deaf and misses any type of mark they were attempting to make."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO