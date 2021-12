Mabrey Shaffmaster may need to buy a permanent share of the ACC’s freshman awards. After posting career-best numbers in UNC’s win over Duke on Friday and securing the program’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, Shaffmaster earned the conference’s Freshman of the Week award for the fourth time this season, and followed it up by capturing the ACC Freshman of the Year Award on Monday.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO