Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on...

CBS News

Biden has "deep concerns" about Russia's military buildup at Ukrainian border

The White House says President Biden expressed his concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's buildup of troops at the Ukrainian border. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN the two leaders' discussion and the potential consequences if Russia does invade Ukraine.
POTUS
Washington Post

Kremlin sees expanded talks with U.S. on Ukraine crisis after Putin call with Biden

MOSCOW — The Kremlin expects a swift start to U.S.-Russia talks on the confrontation over Ukraine after President Biden and President Vladimir Putin both accused the other of military escalation in the region. Putin on Wednesday called the video-link talks with Biden “open, substantive and constructive” amid Western fears...
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine welcomes Biden-Putin call as path to deterrence and de-escalation

KYIV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Wednesday that talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had enabled "deterrence and de-escalation". In the first reaction by a senior Ukrainian official about Tuesday's video call between Biden and Putin, Kuleba welcomed...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Biden Says U.S. Won't Send Troops Unilaterally to Defend Ukraine Against Russia

President Joe Biden said that his administration was not considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine amid an alarming Russian military buildup on its shared border. Biden said in lieu of a U.S. troop deployment to Ukraine, his administration would work to reinforce American military presence in NATO countries. Putin stressed...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Signals Change of Tone on Ukraine After Biden Call

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday characterized his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden the day before as open, substantive and constructive, and he announced that the Kremlin would within a week – perhaps even days – present the U.S. with new proposals on joint security issues. Putin...
POTUS
AFP

US to decide quickly if Iran serious about nuclear talks

The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear accord, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, one day before negotiations were due to resume. "We should know in pretty short order if the Iranians are going... to negotiate in good faith," said the spokesman, Ned Price, warning that "the runway is getting very, very short for negotiations." The European Union, which is coordinating the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days. US envoy Rob Malley "will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's empty Ukraine bluster is inviting Russian aggression

As Russian soldiers, tanks, fighter jets, armored vehicles, and artillery units continue to amass along Ukraine's border, Kyiv is desperately seeking U.S. support. The pro-Western democracy is already straining under the burden of Russian invasions that created enclaves in Crimea and in its southeastern provinces. But now, it must fear a further Russian invasion that may come before Christmas .
POLITICS
CNBC

Biden didn't accept Putin's 'red lines' on Ukraine – here's what that means

President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
POLITICS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Biden confronts Putin over Ukraine in high-stakes meeting

President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video meeting on Tuesday that the United States "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House said, as Russia builds up its forces on its border with Ukraine. "He told President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Kremlin expects no breakthrough at Putin-Biden talks, urges calm

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it expected no breakthrough later on Tuesday at virtual talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden over Ukraine, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions. Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference at...
POLITICS

