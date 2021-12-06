Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on...
The White House says President Biden expressed his concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's buildup of troops at the Ukrainian border. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN the two leaders' discussion and the potential consequences if Russia does invade Ukraine.
MOSCOW — The Kremlin expects a swift start to U.S.-Russia talks on the confrontation over Ukraine after President Biden and President Vladimir Putin both accused the other of military escalation in the region. Putin on Wednesday called the video-link talks with Biden “open, substantive and constructive” amid Western fears...
President Joe Biden says the U.S. will take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin's concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine
KYIV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Wednesday that talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had enabled "deterrence and de-escalation". In the first reaction by a senior Ukrainian official about Tuesday's video call between Biden and Putin, Kuleba welcomed...
President Biden is slated to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday about the Russian forces gathering on the country's border. The call with Zelensky will be followed by another during which Biden will brief the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) about his two-hour phone call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Joe Biden said that his administration was not considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine amid an alarming Russian military buildup on its shared border. Biden said in lieu of a U.S. troop deployment to Ukraine, his administration would work to reinforce American military presence in NATO countries. Putin stressed...
Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday characterized his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden the day before as open, substantive and constructive, and he announced that the Kremlin would within a week – perhaps even days – present the U.S. with new proposals on joint security issues. Putin...
The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear accord, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, one day before negotiations were due to resume.
"We should know in pretty short order if the Iranians are going... to negotiate in good faith," said the spokesman, Ned Price, warning that "the runway is getting very, very short for negotiations."
The European Union, which is coordinating the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days.
US envoy Rob Malley "will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said.
With a massive build of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is indicating a willingness to risk a military conflict, but analysts say while the threat is serious, an invasion is not certain. The threat of an invasion will be the central subject of President Biden’s video call...
As Russian soldiers, tanks, fighter jets, armored vehicles, and artillery units continue to amass along Ukraine's border, Kyiv is desperately seeking U.S. support. The pro-Western democracy is already straining under the burden of Russian invasions that created enclaves in Crimea and in its southeastern provinces. But now, it must fear a further Russian invasion that may come before Christmas .
President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video meeting on Tuesday that the United States "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House said, as Russia builds up its forces on its border with Ukraine. "He told President...
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it expected no breakthrough later on Tuesday at virtual talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden over Ukraine, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions. Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference at...
RUSSIA has deployed tanks, snipers and bombers to Ukraine as Vladimir Putin is trying to "provoke return fire," Kiev has said. It comes as Putin went on a high-stakes call with Joe Biden earlier today amid growing fears Moscow is preparing for a massive offensive against Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister...
A senior Belarusian official raised the prospect of “conflict” with Ukraine one day after President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to avert a crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
