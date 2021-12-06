ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Nagy on Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We're Never Going to Put Him at Risk‘

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d98mJ_0dFQJoUy00

Fields hasn't suited up for the Bears since Week 11.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been out since Week 11, after suffering a rib injury against the Ravens. Ahead of a rivalry game against the Packers on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy is making no promises about Fields's return to the gridiron.

Fields has missed the team's last two games: a 16–14 win over the Lions and a 33–22 loss to the Cardinals. He was playing some of his best football of the year in the weeks leading up to the injury. On the season, Fields has completed 58.1% of his throws for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also added 311 yards and two scores on the ground.

Nagy says it won't be a moment sooner, however. Per The Athletic 's Kevin Fishbain , when asked about Fields's status for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nagy made it clear that the team will not be doing anything risky when it comes to the young quarterback's health and said it will be an "ongoing discussion," as to whether he'll play.

“We're never going to put him at risk medically,” Nagy said. “Never.”

Veteran Andy Dalton had a rough outing in Sunday's loss to Arizona. He threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns but added four interceptions. The turnovers led to 23 of the Cardinals' 33 points.

The Bears are 4–8 on the season, five games behind the Packers in the NFC North, and two games back of the 49ers and Washington Football Team in a packed NFC wild card race.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Chicago Bears, head over to Bear Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Latest On Bears & HC Matt Nagy

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s common knowledge inside the organization that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job is in jeopardy this season, even if he wasn’t fired after Thanksgiving. La Canfora says the team had internal discussions regarding Nagy’s job status last year and made him aware that significant improvement...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
247Sports

Matt Nagy's dysfunctional offense not the answer for Bears’ future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Maybe the grass is greener on the other side and the other side here is a new coach for the Chicago Bears. No matter what quarterback Matt Nagy chooses to water his offense for the week the results have been pretty much the same. The same old unproductive results that have his team struggling to pull out wins and leaving his defense to make stops just to stay competitive.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears need to be smart with Justin Fields’ injury

Coach Matt Nagy had no update Monday on rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ status for the game Sunday against the Cardinals. Fields is recovering from broken ribs he suffered against the Ravens on Nov. 21. Andy Dalton started against the Lions on Thanksgiving, which gives Fields two weeks to recover. But...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy: No Plan for Teven Jenkins to Start, Yet

Bears impressed by Jenkins in practice, no plan to start yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to 4-7 with a Thanksgiving win against the Lions. While the production crew at Sunday Night Football may have gotten fans’ hopes up by saying they’re “in the hunt” for the playoffs, the fact of the matter is they’re sitting at 14th place in the conference, ahead of only the Seahawks and Lions. The playoffs are a distant dream this season, but with a solid core of young players the future is still bright. Developing those players is still paramount.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy noncommital about Teven Jenkins status

When Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday, questions regarding the status of rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins arose. After being sidelined since August due to back surgery, the Bears opted to open the 21-day window for Jenkins to return after the team returned the bye week in mid-November.
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Bears to start Andy Dalton with Justin Fields 'not there yet'

Justin Fields failed to receive medical clearance to return from his rib injury, meaning Andy Dalton remains the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dalton is the No. 1 and Nick Foles his backup as the Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals. "As far as for the game...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields to practice Wednesday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will practice Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said. And while he will be the Bears’ starter whenever he’s deemed healthy, that moment hasn’t happened yet: veteran Andy Dalton will get the snaps with the starters during Wednesday’s practice, Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “He’s done a great...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy Names Andy Dalton Bears Starting QB Vs. Cardinals

Andy Dalton will be starting QB vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andy Dalton will be the Bears starting quarterback when the Cardinals come to Soldier Field on Sunday. Matt Nagy announced that Justin Fields has not been medically cleared to play, so not only will Dalton get the nod, but it will be Nick Foles acting as backup.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears coach Matt Nagy is down to his last shot at meaningful games

It seems inevitable that Matt Nagy’s time as the coach of the Bears will be up at the end of the season, but there’s a long way to go until then. The Bears still have six games left. And because the NFL expanded the playoffs to seven teams in each...
NFL
BearDigest

Justin Fields Good to Go

Quarterback Justin Fields will make his return to the starting lineup for the Bears against Green Bay on Sunday night, with three broken ribs feeling better to the point where he believes he won't be inhibited much. Coach Matt Nagy announced Fields has been cleared by doctors to start, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Bears Qb Justin#Packers#Lions#Cardinals#Athletic#Nfc#Bear Digest#Bewildering Loss#The Chicago Bears
WTOP

Bears assessing QB Justin Fields’ ability to face Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback. The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Marietta Daily Journal

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields still hurting, will start at Packers

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared to return from his ribs injury and will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It will be Fields’ first start since he suffered three cracked ribs in the Nov. 21 game against the Baltimore Ravens....
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears coach Matt Nagy focused on Cardinals after chaotic week

After the most chaotic week of his career, Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to relax — at least as much as any coach can during the season. He tried to balance work and family time during the weekend. ‘‘Everybody needs to have that,’’ he said. ‘‘At the same time, [my...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy