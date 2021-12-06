ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

New I-69 section in Central Indiana could open in December

By Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m6xz_0dFQJOkC00

MARTINSVILLE — State highway officials expect to open a new section of the Interstate 69 extension project between Indianapolis and Bloomington by the end of December.

That step will reopen the main route between the two cities that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

WTIU-TV reports some lane closures are possible through summer as crews finish detail work.

Work will then turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

That construction is expected to continue into 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Martinsville, IN
Traffic
Martinsville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 69#Wtiu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRTV

WRTV

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy