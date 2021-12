BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is ordering Massachusetts hospitals to reduce elective procedures even further due to a “critical staffing shortage” in the health care system. The state initially told hospitals to cut some “non-essential, elective services and procedures by 30%” just before Thanksgiving. Now hospitals must reduce those services by 50%, effective Dec. 15. A statement from the administration on Friday said that hospitals are seeing high patient numbers, “mostly due to non-COVID related reasons.” “The Commonwealth’s hospitals continue to face significant challenges due to staffing shortages,” Health & Human Services Sec. Marylou Sudders said in a statement. “Today’s actions...

