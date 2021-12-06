Castle Rock police: Woman in custody after fleeing from officers in stolen vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman is in custody after fleeing from authorities in a stolen car in Douglas County Monday morning, police said.

Castle Rock police were alerted about the stolen vehicle at around 8:30 a.m., when the plates were picked up by an automatic license plate reader. Officers were then able to find the car at a 7-Eleven off Promenade Parkway and tried to arrest the woman, who backed into a patrol car and drove over several medians and curbs to get away, according to a news release from the police department.

No officers were injured.

The department spokesperson said another Castle Rock Police officer then used a tire deflation device as the woman entered Interstate 25 at mile marker 185 but officers were unable to locate the woman and stolen vehicle, which officers said was stolen out of Denver.

Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesperson for CSP, said a trooper then spotted the vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai sedan, on southbound I-25 but the driver eluded the trooper. At one point during the pursuit, the woman got out of the car with a firearm, crossed to the northbound lanes of traffic, and attempted to carjack another vehicle.

Lewis said the woman then pointed her firearm at the trooper and the trooper fired at least one shot; however, the suspect, trooper, and civilians were not injured, according to the CSP. The female driver was taken into custody.

Per Colorado State Patrol policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The incident is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department and all further information related to the incident will be released by their agency.