New Trailer for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Teases Mind-Blowing Action, Major Revelations

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
The second official trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” has dropped, and if you weren’t already in the bag for the fourth Matrix movie before, this one may tip you over the edge. This offers the clearest look yet at the new “Matrix” sequel, which finds Lana Wachowski returning to...

Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Coming to Disney+ in January

Marvel’s “Eternals” will be streaming on Disney+ starting Jan. 12, 2022, the streaming service announced Friday. The film opened exclusively in theaters Nov. 5 and has grossed $385 million worldwide so far, despite somewhat mixed reviews. Disney somewhat controversially released “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Henry Golding to Star in Adaptation of Dean Koontz’s ‘Nameless’ Thriller Series

Henry Golding has found his next project in “Nameless,” bestselling author Dean Koontz’s series of short stories. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is set to star in the television adaptation and will produce via his company Long House Productions. Indie production company SK Global and The Mazur Kaplan Company will co-produce. The rights were acquired by Brian Kornreich, Head of Business & Legal Affairs for SK Global. No network is attached to the deal yet.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Universal Movies to Debut on Peacock 45 Days After Theater Release

NBCUniversal announced on Thursday a new theatrical windowing model that will stream most titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) exclusively on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD release. The new distribution model will begin with the studio’s 2022 film slate and will maintain UFEG’s...
PARAMOUNT, CA
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘West Side Story': Is the Spielberg-Directed Remake Streaming?

A new iteration of “West Side Story” has arrived, courtesy of producer and director Steven Spielberg, who worked from a script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”). It’s already picking up awards steam, with critical raves and a spot atop the AFI Top 10 Films of the Year list, and now general audiences across the country are able to see it.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Filmmaker Garth Jennings Reveals Spike Jonze’s Uncredited Role as Feline Assistant

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures animated sequel Sing 2 boasts an impressive cast of voice talent including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharell Wiliams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. During a post-screening Q&A at the London West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, the franchise’s filmmaker Garth Jennings revealed that there’s another boldfaced name who turned in a memorable performance but is absent from the official roster. “Can we draw attention to somebody who isn’t credited as a voice but has a role in the film?” Jennings asked the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife:’ How Egon Was Brought Back Through Cutting Edge VFX

(Warning: This post features major spoilers for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.) “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the kind of big popcorn movie that is gloriously stuffed with eye-popping visuals – a gluttonous phantasm (with the voice of Josh Gad) careens through a small town; an army of teensy, vicious Stay Puft Marshmallow men wreaks havoc in a Walmart; an undead deity rises from the fiery underworld.
MOVIES
