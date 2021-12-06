ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: ETF Edge on 2022 Outlook With One of World's Largest Value Managers

By Bob Pisani, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in...

etftrends.com

Investors Are Hopping On Board This Low-Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) recently hit a 52-week high as the Omicron variant caused some concerns in the market heading towards the end of 2021. Not only is the variant causing investors to seek safety amid the volatile movements, but inflation is also lurking in the background. A hawkish Federal Reserve could foresee raising interest rates sooner than expected after realizing that inflation could last longer than anticipated, debunking the transitory narrative.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Disruptive Stock to Buy Right Now

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the past three years. Coupa helps businesses optimize supply chains and control spending. Revenue growth accelerated to 40% in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNBC

Small-cap and value stocks are poised to keep climbing in 2022, says one of the world's top asset managers

Small-cap and value stocks are set to continue their run in the year ahead, says the chief executive behind one of the world's largest asset managers. As investors prepare for 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors is telling its clients to maintain a long-term view and consider tilting more toward small-cap and value stocks, co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gerard O'Reilly told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.
cdcgamingreports.com

Tangam Systems to supply management system to UK’s largest casino operator

Tangam Systems Monday announced a partnership with the largest casino operator in the United Kingdom. The Canadian technology company and supplier of gaming optimization software will deploy its Table Games Management (TYM) system at Grosvenor Casinos. “We are really pleased to be partnering with Tangam Systems to use a dynamic...
Motley Fool

Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A long-term mindset can help you build life-changing wealth. DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for small businesses. Upstart uses artificial intelligence to make loans more accessible for consumers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Seekingalpha.com

VLUE: Another Excellent Value ETF

VLUE has almost 76% of the net assets allocated to stocks boasting a B- Quant Valuation rating or better. Factor investing comes in different flavors. Investors can test size, value, quality, yield, and other innumerable factors that can work or fail in different market environments. In fact, dissecting stock returns in order to figure out what are the forces that drive the price appreciation, and systematically exploiting them to beat the blue-chip indices is a powerful strategy to navigate market cycles.
InvestorPlace

5 Stocks to Sell Before 2022 Sends Them to the Market Morgue

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the Fed could speed up the tapering of its asset purchases, the shares of many unprofitable companies and the stocks of companies with poor fundamentals tumbled. With the trend likely to continue for some time, there are a few good stocks to sell that stand out.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Tech Takes the Reins as Stocks Soar Again

Stocks saw a second straight day of sharp gains as Wall Street continued to bet that the omicron variant of COVID-19 will be less disruptive than investors initially feared. While today's rally was broad-based, growth-oriented sectors like energy (+2.3%) and consumer discretionary (+2.3%) saw some of the biggest gains. However,...
InvestorPlace

10 Fintech Stocks to Buy On the Dip After Falling to New Lows

Fintech stocks have not enjoyed the tail end of 2021. The two largest ETFs investing in fintech, Global X Fintech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), are down 15.2% and 18.9% respectively over the past three months ended Dec. 2. The components of FINX and ARKF, Cathie Wood’s...
