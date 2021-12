Pokemon Unite has revealed its next playable Pokemon. Pokemon Unite announced that Tsareena, a Grass-type Pokemon best known for its variety of brutal kicks with her stalk-like legs, will be coming to the game on December 9th. What's more – Tsareena will be part of a new limited-time campaign in which players earn Tsareena's Unite License for free just by logging in on multiple days. You can check out a preview of Tsareena's moves in the trailer video below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO