PHOTOS: The Virtual Campus

Students, faculty, and staff know there is what I’d call a food crisis at WCU. Options are sparse—especially for those with dietary restrictions—, the closest grocery store certainly isn’t easily accessible, most of the food trucks are gone, meal swipes are soon to get more limitations (as per an email earlier this semester come the spring semester, Chick-fil-A will no longer accept meal swipes), and the food certainly isn’t even 4-star material. It is due to these factors and more that students seem to be taking action. A petition has sprung up with over 1,000 signatures demanding WCU Meal Swipe Reform. On Dec. 2 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. in Sykes Theater, the Veg Out club (along with others) held a Town Hall discussing these food issues on campus. This petition likely has gotten the attention of the administration. To those who agree there needs to be change: consider signing the petition.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO