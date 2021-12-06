ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Rematch After Tommy Fury Withdraws

By Ben Pickman
 6 days ago

Paul said he’s “giving [Woodley] $500,000 extra if he can knock me out.”

Jake Paul announced Monday that he will fight Tyron Woodley in a rematch bout on Dec. 18.

A Paul-Woodley fight will serve in place of Paul’s previous bout with Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the fight due to medical reasons that impacted his training camp, according to a press release from Showtime.

“The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition,’” Paul said in a video posted to social media.

“I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he’ll be watching at home paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me.

In late August, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision.

Woodley had competed in a mixed martial arts event in March, losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 260, and his fight with Paul marked his first-ever professional boxing bout.

Paul, 24, has a 4–0 record in his short boxing career, two of which took place this year.

He said on Monday he’s “giving [Woodley] $500,000 extra if he can knock me out.”

Woodley said in a social media post confirming the news, “he hand off he fumbled, but i scooped it back up! It pay$ to #STAYREADY .”

