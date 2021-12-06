Talented Artist, 22, Dies Suddenly In Central Pennsylvania

A talented young artist from Central PA died suddenly and unexpectedly according to his obituary.

Bailey R. Carr, 22, of Lancaster, died on Dec. 2. Carr’s cause of death was not released.

Born in Roseville, California, Carr was a Class of 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, according to his social media pages.

He was in the National Art Honor Society and was a member of the Gay Straight Alliance while attending high school, according to his obituary.

Carr went on to attend Arizona State University, where he was studying for his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, according to his Facebook profile page.

He previously had enrolled in university majoring in art, specializing in illustration and painting, according to his obituary.

Carr loved creating and viewing art, according to his obituary and his social media.

He also love animals, especially his cats, according to his social media.

Carr is survived by his parents Brooke and Brian Secor; his maternal grandmother, Denise Ashton; maternal great-grandparents David and Helen Daugherty of Akron; his aunt and uncle, Dawn and David Ashton of Ogden, UT; his cats Luna and Minnie and rabbit, Mr. Lilley and his girlfriend Madelyn Kramer of Lancaster County, according to his obituary and Facebook profile page.

The funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to The Trevor Project.

If you would like to send the family a message of condolence you can do so here.

