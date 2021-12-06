ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Catches first pass since Week 6

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hart recorded minus-1 yard in Sunday's 30-23 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Catches one pass

Pringle secured one of two targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cowboys. Pringle played 59 percent of the team's offensive snaps, second to only Tyreek Hill among Kansas City receivers. The Chiefs offense didn't get much going through the air Sunday, and Pringle's 37-yard grab was the team's longest play of the day. The veteran wideout enters the team's Week 12 bye with a total of 23 catches, 338 yards and three touchdowns on the campaign.
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Catches two passes

Engram caught two of five targets for 12 yards in Monday's 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers. Engram played on 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps Monday, the most of any Giants pass catcher. The team struggled moving the ball through the air against Tampa Bay, and Engram wasn't able to get much going after scoring a touchdown in each of his previous two games. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end will look to bounce back when the Giants host the Eagles in Week 12.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Catches one pass

Gordon secured one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cowboys. Gordon played on 43 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, matching his season-high from Week 10. The wideout's playing time has increased throughout the season, but it hasn't translated into much fantasy production. Gordon will look to get more involved in Kansas City's passing attack following the team's Week 12 bye when the Chiefs host the Broncos on Dec. 5.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Seahawks Week 12 challenge

Think you know the Seahawks well? Already have this week’s game against Washington all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Seahawks Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Pick. Play....
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Travis Homer: Ruled out Week 12

Homer (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Homer suffered the injury in the team's Week 11 matchup but was downgraded from a limited participant Thursday to no participation Friday. His absence leaves the Seahawks backfield thin, as Rashaad Penny (hamstring) has also been ruled out. As a result, Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas will serve as the team's primary rushers.
profootballrumors.com

Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny To Miss Time

More bad news for Rashaad Penny. Thanks to his latest hamstring flare-up, the Seahawks running back will be held out of tomorrow night’s game against Washington (Twitter link via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times). Beyond that, head coach Pete Carroll says that the injury could result in him reverting to IR, which would rule him out for the rest of the year.
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Catches one pass in loss

Golladay caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Monday's 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers. Golladay played 76 percent of the New York's offensive snaps, the most of any Giants wide receiver. His one-catch performance marks another disappointing outing in a forgettable first season In New York for the veteran wideout, who has also missed three games due to injury and exited early in one other.
Indianapolis Colts

Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Indianapolis – Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. Hart was nominated and selected for the award after his Titans erased a 26-7 first half deficit vs. Brebeuf Jesuit to win the...
ourcommunitynow.com

Seahawks at Washington Football Team Week 12 Predictions

Aiming to avoid a winless November, the Seahawks travel across the country for a Monday night battle with the Washington Football Team. Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode predict whether or not their primetime struggles will continue.
CBS Sports

Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches three passes

Slayton caught three passes for 40 yards on four targets against Philadelphia on Sunday. Slayton was efficient with his targets, but it would have been nice to see him draw more in this matchup, especially with teammates Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney both out with quadriceps injuries. While Slayton's speed makes him a dangerous downfield threat, the depth of the Giants' pass-catcher rotation and the general struggles of Daniel Jones make it difficult to see the route to mainstream fantasy viability most weeks.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks rule out Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer, leaving two healthy RBs to face Washington

RENTON, Wash. — Rashaad Penny is running out of last chances to make his mark with the Seahawks. The oft-injured running back has been ruled out for the game at the Washington Football Team on Monday night, Nov. 29, because of a hamstring injury, leaving the Seahawks with just two healthy running backs on the roster as of Saturday afternoon.
USA Today

Seahawks home underdogs for Week 13 matchup with 49ers

The Seahawks are officially one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, which is why this matchup with the 49ers was flexed out of the Sunday night timeslot. It was a good call be the league, as Seattle is in a tailspin while San Francisco is on the rise.
CBS Sports

Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Pass-catching role awaits

Hilliard is expected to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 back behind starter D'Onta Foreman in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Though Foreman is expected to see the larger share of carries among the two backs, Hilliard should be the Titans' preferred option on passing downs. With his main competition for the role, Jeremy McNichols (concussion), set to miss a second straight game, Hilliard could end up handling a larger snap share than Foreman if the Titans fall behind early and are forced into catchup mode. That scenario played out in last week's 22-13 loss to the Texans, and Hilliard was able to cash in with 35 yards on seven carries to go with eight receptions for 47 yards on 10 targets.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Parker Hesse: Catches one pass Sunday

Hesse caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Jaguars. With Hayden Hurst (ankle) on injured reserve, Hesse has caught one pass in each of his last two games. He was out-snapped by No. 2 tight end Lee Smith 29-to-23 on Sunday, but Smith's strength is in the running game, which should open the door for Hesse in the passing game. Nonetheless, barring a touchdown, Hesse likely remains unplayable in standard formats.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Catches three passes in return

O'Shaughnessy caught three of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Falcons. The 29-year-old played played 59 of 73 offensive snaps in his first game since Week 2, which was in part due to starter Dan Arnold exiting early with a knee injury. Arnold is set to miss at least the next month with a sprained MCL, so O'Shaughnessy now finds himself atop Jacksonville's depth chart at tight end. He has nine receptions for 77 yards in his two full-game appearances this season, so he clearly has a decent rapport with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and could have limited fantasy appeal.
Yardbarker

Week 12 Results Raise Seahawks' Playoff Hopes

Beat Washington and the Seahawks are one game out of playoff contention. Yes, Sunday brought some good Seahawks news. No, it wasn’t the fact that the 3-7 club did not play. Instead, the league-wide results of Week 12 offered hope that, no matter how bad Seattle has been in the 2021 season, making the playoffs still remains a possibility if Pete Carroll and company can hit a rhythm. If they win their upcoming game against the Washington Football Team, they will be just one win away from the third and final wild-card spot in the NFC.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Alex Erickson: Catches one pass

Erickson caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Dolphins. Erickson now has three games with a reception this season, getting involved on his only offensive snap Sunday. Despite his contribution, he holds minimal fantasy value most weeks.
Field Gulls

Damien Lewis, Rashaad Penny atop long list of Seahawks who will miss MNF

On Monday the Seattle Seahawks will face the Washington Football Team in a matchup of 2020 playoff teams that have struggled so far in 2021, but which are moving in different directions following a bye in Week 9. The Football Team has recorded consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers following their week off, while on the flip side the Hawks have fallen to both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals the past two weeks.
