Seahawks' Penny Hart: Catches first pass since Week 6

Hilliard is expected to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 back behind starter D'Onta Foreman in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Though Foreman is expected to see the larger share of carries among the two backs, Hilliard should be the Titans' preferred option on passing downs. With his main competition for the role, Jeremy McNichols (concussion), set to miss a second straight game, Hilliard could end up handling a larger snap share than Foreman if the Titans fall behind early and are forced into catchup mode. That scenario played out in last week's 22-13 loss to the Texans, and Hilliard was able to cash in with 35 yards on seven carries to go with eight receptions for 47 yards on 10 targets.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO