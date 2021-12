The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Before the game could even get to the 2nd quarter the Buccaneers have three key Injuries. Devin White has been dealing with a quad injury, it appears he also has a hip issue now as well. Dee Delaney is on for Jamel Dean whose shoulder issue has him sidelined. Aaron Stinnie, who is on replacing guard Ali Marpet is out with a knee injury. We will update you as New information is available.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO