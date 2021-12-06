ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ADPH launches ‘Alabama Unites Against COVID’ to encourage testing, vaccinations

By Aubree Bailey
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is helping the state combat COVID-19 with a new multi-media communications campaign stressing the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as testing.

“Alabama Unites Against COVID” will stress the importance of all residents getting vaccinated and tested to curb COVID-19’s negative impact on residents in the state. As of Dec. 6, Alabama has lost over 16,000 residents to the virus.

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged, because the fight isn’t over yet. It’s still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

To find a vaccine provider or testing site near you, visit www.alabamaunites.com .

