Monday Morning Question: Who Do You WANT to Win Championship?

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L13h_0dFQI6uA00

We start the weekly poll with who's going to win the CFP.

There are two SEC teams in the College Football Playoff and we do have a setup for an All-SEC National Championship Game for the second time in five years.

Who would you want to see play in that game ... and win it?

Alabama is going for a 19th national title (some of them from nearly a century ago are questionable) and is in the CFP for the seventh time and they've only had eight of the things.

Or do you think it would be a great story for Jim Harbaugh to finally have Michigan back in the title spot?

The Wolverines have been playing second fiddle to hated rival Ohio State for nearly two decades now, but they are in the final four while the Buckeyes are going bowling somewhere else.

Or the first team that's not in a Power 5 conference, Cincinnati, to bring home a title that would shock the entire college football world?

Welcome to the first Monday Morning Question. Each week our loyal readers will have a chance to have their voices heard.

Vote for which team you want to win the national championship, then check back on Tuesday to see the final results.

