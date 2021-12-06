982 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 3 and December 5.
This brings the state's total number of cases to 516,486 with 10,299 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4784
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5950
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2103
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3416
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1534
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6472
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2889
|50
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1758
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3191
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1378
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1348
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3019
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3139
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4259
|110
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4583
|95
|105
|15
|Covington
|4353
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33463
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13852
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1266
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5110
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2254
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3796
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7848
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35042
|558
|535
|79
|Hinds
|32797
|643
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2733
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1323
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4903
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24926
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3415
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|973
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1746
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14191
|248
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1455
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8881
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10713
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12326
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2208
|42
|27
|2
|Leake
|4144
|91
|99
|17
|Lee
|16523
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4756
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5544
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11387
|193
|299
|67
|Madison
|14978
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4311
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6735
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7091
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1827
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6753
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3961
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1888
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7234
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6807
|135
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9759
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2146
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5947
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7060
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5101
|85
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1079
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22593
|405
|492
|69
|Scott
|4794
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4577
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2708
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3664
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4331
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2326
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4786
|118
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4979
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3888
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1639
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6456
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2221
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6892
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7561
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4437
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2067
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1061
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3188
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2458
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4584
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|516,486
|10,299
|11,357
|2,101
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.
