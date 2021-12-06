ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

982 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gVVN_0dFQI51R00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 3 and December 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 516,486 with 10,299 deaths.

Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4784 125 88 18
Alcorn 5950 108 130 20
Amite 2103 57 57 9
Attala 3416 90 189 36
Benton 1534 39 47 10
Bolivar 6472 151 240 33
Calhoun 2889 50 44 7
Carroll 1758 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3191 67 61 15
Choctaw 1378 27 12 0
Claiborne 1348 39 46 9
Clarke 3019 95 132 32
Clay 3139 78 41 5
Coahoma 4259 110 138 14
Copiah 4583 95 105 15
Covington 4353 95 142 39
De Soto 33463 432 126 26
Forrest 13852 260 283 60
Franklin 1266 30 46 5
George 5110 80 73 9
Greene 2254 49 57 6
Grenada 3796 109 156 32
Hancock 7848 132 72 15
Harrison 35042 558 535 79
Hinds 32797 643 852 139
Holmes 2733 89 109 20
Humphreys 1323 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4903 107 135 24
Jackson 24926 392 285 41
Jasper 3415 66 46 2
Jefferson 973 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1746 43 9 1
Jones 14191 248 260 44
Kemper 1455 41 50 10
Lafayette 8881 143 200 57
Lamar 10713 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12326 323 482 108
Lawrence 2208 42 27 2
Leake 4144 91 99 17
Lee 16523 245 224 43
Leflore 4756 144 240 55
Lincoln 5544 136 208 41
Lowndes 11387 193 299 67
Madison 14978 283 416 72
Marion 4311 112 162 24
Marshall 6735 142 69 17
Monroe 7091 179 191 55
Montgomery 1827 57 64 10
Neshoba 6753 210 229 61
Newton 3961 82 87 15
Noxubee 1888 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7234 138 271 40
Panola 6807 135 103 15
Pearl River 9759 244 210 42
Perry 2146 56 24 9
Pike 5947 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7060 110 87 13
Prentiss 5101 85 101 15
Quitman 1079 28 0 0
Rankin 22593 405 492 69
Scott 4794 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4577 117 165 20
Smith 2708 52 71 8
Stone 3664 66 88 14
Sunflower 4331 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2326 53 50 7
Tate 4786 118 80 19
Tippah 4979 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3888 94 103 28
Tunica 1639 39 19 3
Union 6456 99 133 23
Walthall 2221 66 69 14
Warren 6892 178 175 38
Washington 7561 169 202 41
Wayne 4437 72 80 13
Webster 2067 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3188 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2458 47 82 22
Yazoo 4584 92 152 20
Total 516,486 10,299 11,357 2,101

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Another pastor says newspapers are being illegally dumped

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier in the week 12 News covered a story on illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers, turns out that is not the only places the news papers have been dumped. The first time this story aired the dates of the papers seemingly dated back to Thanksgiving day, someone today who said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

First Look: Raymond debuts new facility

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Raymond High School opened up its brand new gymnasium and performing arts facility with a 59-50 win over local rival Terry. Check out the highlights and a look at the new facility in the video above!
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Antowanna Jones of Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Antowanna Jones has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Antowanna Jones of Edwards. She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 189 […]
EDWARDS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tunica, MS
State
Washington State
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

There’s an exodus of Mississippi school leaders. Is the pandemic to blame?

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Superintendents, the chief administrative leaders of Mississippi’s 138 traditional public school districts, have in recent months been left to drive bus routes, serve food in school cafeterias, teach classes in place of teachers and substitutes, and conduct contact tracing missions to identify children who’ve been exposed to COVID-19. And in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Richland family searches for missing serval

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Richland family said their serval, a cat native to Africa, went missing in September 2021. However, the animal has been spotted several times by people across the metro area. Shanna Smith, who owns the serval, said she wants her pet back home safe. “It appears that she opened the back […]
RICHLAND, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJTV 12

Mississippi universities ditch employee vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced on Wednesday that the University of Mississippi is abandoning its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. The decision comes after a federal judge in Georgia issued an injunction against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contract workers. Judge R. Stan Baker temporarily blocked implementation of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Official: Commission may ‘step back’ from hunting buffer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A member of Mississippi’s wildlife, fisheries and parks commission says the commission may step back from a proposal to reduce the area for duck hunting at a popular wildlife management site. Commissioner Scott Coopwood told the Clarion Ledger public comments have overwhelmingly opposed the proposed buffer along a property line at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Initial funding approved for state mental health monitor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has approved funding for an independent monitor to collect and analyze data on how Mississippi’s mental health system is working to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered on Dec. 3 that the state make an initial payment of $25,000 to Michael Hogan, a mental health […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Msdh#County Total Cases#Choctaw 1378 27 12#Claiborne 1348#Coahoma#Copiah#De Soto 33463#Hinds#Issaquena#Jasper 3415#Lauderdale#Lincoln#5544#Newton
WJTV 12

Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading zone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Megan Cunningham said she was taking her son to the MAIS All Stars game at Jackson Prep last weekend and was having trouble finding a handicapped spot for her 19-year-old son, Colton, who has cerebral palsy. After driving around, she noticed an available spot, but it was right next to a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fruit, veggie giveaway being held in Jackson, Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The “Drive Through Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Giveaway” will be held in Jackson and Canton on Monday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. The event will be hosted by the United Way of the Capital Area, Chase Bank, Jackson State University (JSU), the Jackson State University Development Foundation and the Madison County […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field named “Field of the Year”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Dudy Noble Field was named “Field of the Year” by the Sports Turf Management Association. The award is granted to schools with natural grass fields that display excellent playability and safety. The Bermuda-based MSU field is over-seeded with rye grass each fall to keep the field green […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJTV 12

St. Andrew’s tennis star McKenna Wheatley signs with Xavier (LA)

VIDEO ABOVE: A look at McKenna Wheatley’s journey to Xavier University RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — St. Andrew’s four-time state tennis champion McKenna Wheatley signed with Xavier (LA) during a special ceremony Thursday. Wheatley is the top ranked female junior tennis player in Mississippi. She was named the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year (Girls Tennis) […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 10 years, Ronnie Agnew, the executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting, is leaving the agency to become general manager of WOSU, the public media station in Columbus, Ohio. “Mississippi is and always will be my home,” said Agnew, who will be at MPB through December. “It was a very difficult […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJTV 12

Pregnant SBC basketball player dies in car wreck in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Southern Baptist College (SBC) basketball player and her unborn child died in a car wreck on Tuesday, December 7. The Laurel Leader Call reported Kobie Wesley, 20, of Philadelphia, was traveling north on Highway 15 between Union and Philadelphia in a 2016 Toyota Camry when she lost control of her […]
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

ERDC security officer dies in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County deputy coroner said a security officer died after shooting himself in Vicksburg on Thursday, December 9. The shooting happened at the front gate of the Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Halls Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. Vicksburg police said the security officer, 37-year-old […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy