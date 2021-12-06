982 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 3 and December 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 516,486 with 10,299 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4784 125 88 18 Alcorn 5950 108 130 20 Amite 2103 57 57 9 Attala 3416 90 189 36 Benton 1534 39 47 10 Bolivar 6472 151 240 33 Calhoun 2889 50 44 7 Carroll 1758 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3191 67 61 15 Choctaw 1378 27 12 0 Claiborne 1348 39 46 9 Clarke 3019 95 132 32 Clay 3139 78 41 5 Coahoma 4259 110 138 14 Copiah 4583 95 105 15 Covington 4353 95 142 39 De Soto 33463 432 126 26 Forrest 13852 260 283 60 Franklin 1266 30 46 5 George 5110 80 73 9 Greene 2254 49 57 6 Grenada 3796 109 156 32 Hancock 7848 132 72 15 Harrison 35042 558 535 79 Hinds 32797 643 852 139 Holmes 2733 89 109 20 Humphreys 1323 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4903 107 135 24 Jackson 24926 392 285 41 Jasper 3415 66 46 2 Jefferson 973 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1746 43 9 1 Jones 14191 248 260 44 Kemper 1455 41 50 10 Lafayette 8881 143 200 57 Lamar 10713 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12326 323 482 108 Lawrence 2208 42 27 2 Leake 4144 91 99 17 Lee 16523 245 224 43 Leflore 4756 144 240 55 Lincoln 5544 136 208 41 Lowndes 11387 193 299 67 Madison 14978 283 416 72 Marion 4311 112 162 24 Marshall 6735 142 69 17 Monroe 7091 179 191 55 Montgomery 1827 57 64 10 Neshoba 6753 210 229 61 Newton 3961 82 87 15 Noxubee 1888 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7234 138 271 40 Panola 6807 135 103 15 Pearl River 9759 244 210 42 Perry 2146 56 24 9 Pike 5947 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7060 110 87 13 Prentiss 5101 85 101 15 Quitman 1079 28 0 0 Rankin 22593 405 492 69 Scott 4794 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4577 117 165 20 Smith 2708 52 71 8 Stone 3664 66 88 14 Sunflower 4331 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2326 53 50 7 Tate 4786 118 80 19 Tippah 4979 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3888 94 103 28 Tunica 1639 39 19 3 Union 6456 99 133 23 Walthall 2221 66 69 14 Warren 6892 178 175 38 Washington 7561 169 202 41 Wayne 4437 72 80 13 Webster 2067 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6 Winston 3188 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2458 47 82 22 Yazoo 4584 92 152 20 Total 516,486 10,299 11,357 2,101

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

