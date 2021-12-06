ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie officers' excessive force trial again delayed

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — A  federal judge has again agreed to reschedule the trial of four Muncie police officers on charges that stem from allegations of excessive force.

The officers — Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa — had most recently been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 24 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Attorneys for Winkle, Gibson and Posey recently asked Judge Tanya Walton Pratt to postpone the officers' trial for a fifth time.

When she agreed to the fourth continuance last June, the judge said the defendants "should anticipate no further continuances of the trial date."

In their most recent bid for a delay, attorneys for the officers said "the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the defendants' ability to prepare for trial."

The motion had the support of the U.S. Attorney's office. Federal prosecutors said they could "benefit from additional time to prepare for this complex, multi-defendant, multi-week trial."

In a Friday ruling granting the postponement, Judge Pratt said attorneys in the case "have had ample time to discover, identify and interview witnesses, retain experts and prepare for trial."

She said she was granting "a final continuance." A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Also on Friday, the judge rejected a motion by Posey that he be allowed to stand trial separately from his co-defendants. A similar motion from Gibson also had been denied.

In a press release issued last April, prosecutors said several of the 17 charges in an indictment involved allegations of Winkle "kicking, punching, knee-striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification, (resulting) in bodily injury to the arrestees."

Krejsa — who since being charged has retired from the police department — and Posey are accused of filing false reports concerning Winkle's behavior. Gibson is accused of participating in two of the "excessive force" incidents and filing a related false report.

The allegations stem from events that took place between March 2018 and February 2019, when Chase Winkle's father, Joseph, was Muncie police chief.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

