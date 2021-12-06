ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Drunk Driver Strikes 6 People Leaving DelCo Church: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Six people were hospitalized over the weekend after a suspected drunk driver struck them as they were leaving a church in Delaware County, NBC10 reports.

The driver was also apparently speeding when he struck the group of people as they were leaving Iglesia Adventista Del Séptimo Día (Seventh-day Adventist Church) on 10th and Upland Streets in Chester Saturday evening, the news outlet says citing police.

Police are investigating the crash as a possible DUI, however, no charges have been filed, according to the outlet.

