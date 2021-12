TEMPLE, Texas — GivingTuesday was created ten years ago as a simple idea -- and that idea was to do as much good in one day around the world, as possible. To date, there are 80 countries that participate in GivingTuesday and in the U.S. alone, 300 community campaigns rally thousands of nonprofits, foundations, grassroots organizations, small businesses and generous individuals to give back.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO