ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Saving Up

By Editor's Notebook
TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving up for travel certainly has changed in recent times. The pandemic halted travel for so many. As the world slowly reopens, spending money on travel is an afterthought for some. There are tons of Americans who have traveled very little or not at all over the last two...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Ideas For Where To Travel in 2022

The coming year is shaping up to be a busy one for travelers. With COVID vaccines extending to young children, families are feeling increasingly confident about boarding a plane and venturing further afield. What’s more, as vaccinations (including booster shots), become more widespread, travelers are expanding travel plans to include more than just outdoor spaces. A Booking study of traveler sentiment found that we all want to make up for lost vacation time in a big way and that includes nearly three-quarters of Americans saying yes to any vacation opportunity that comes their way in 2022, as long as their budget allows. So, where should travelers visit over the next 12 months? Here are some of the top suggestions from industry experts and insiders.
TRAVEL
komando.com

New for 2021: 8 ways travelers can save time and travel safer

Many people shelved their wanderlust over the past two years. Thanks to COVID-19 fears and widespread stay-at-home orders, many people dreamed of going away and escaping it all. If you’re dreaming about a big vacation in 2022, you’re not alone. A study by Expedia says 37% of American...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Business travellers cancelling flights due to travel restrictions, says Heathrow

Many business travellers are cancelling trips because of new travel restrictions, Heathrow bosses say.The November traffic figures for Britain’s busiest airport show demand still at just 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – even though the US opened up to European travellers early in the month.Heathrow’s statement said: “High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions.”The airport is urging the government “to reduce restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so”. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs this week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Bowman S Travel Brief#Americans#Twitter#Instagram#Travel Industry
TravelPulse

Hawaiian Air CEO Says Reaction to Omicron Variant Will Impact Recovery

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram parsed his words, but some are reading between the lines. The airline executive this week said that the reactions – over-reactions, maybe? – from the United States and more than a dozen other countries to restrict travel in the wake of the Omicron variant are putting up a roadblock to full travel recovery from the pandemic.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

St. Kitts and Nevis Significantly Eases Travel Restrictions

Beginning Dec. 11, 2021, fully vaccinated international travelers, nationals and locals who arrive by air into St. Kitts and Nevis will no longer be required to take PCR tests when they arrive, nor will they have to undergo the destination’s Vacation in Place 24-hour quarantine. Additionally, fully vaccinated cruise...
TravelPulse

Nightmare Before Christmas: Advisors Says Clients Are Confused, Hesitant

Just when it seemed that things were finally getting a little better, Canadian travel advisors have been slammed by the Omicron variant and the resulting increase in travel restrictions and testing requirements. More than 20 advisors from several provinces responded to TravelPulse Canada’s request for feedback on the impact of...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

US Virgin Islands Clarifies Entry Requirements for Travelers

The U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte clarified the requirements travelers must meet to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, noting that the one-day test requirement for returning to the United States is not required. “While international travelers to the United States must show proof of a negative COVID-19...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
TravelPulse

American Airlines Announces Summer Seasonal Schedule, New Destination

American Airlines announced it would begin serving a new destination and resume several popular seasonal routes as part of the carrier’s summer 2022 schedule. Starting in June, travelers flying with American will be able to visit the Middle East with new service between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The Current Trends, Key Issues Facing Tour Operators

The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) released the findings of its annual survey focusing on current trends, key issues and factors impacting the tour operator industry. According to the study released during the 2022 USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace in San Diego, 93 percent of respondents anticipate growth in...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Virgin Voyages Reveals Epic Wave Season Offer

Virgin Voyages is giving travelers added incentive to book their 2022 sailing with its Sea Blue. Save Green wave offer arriving just in time for the holiday season. Starting Thursday, travel advisors aka Virgin's First Mates can earn an incredible 22 percent commission on voyage fare while their clients receive 20 percent off any voyage in addition to $100 towards a pre-paid bar tab, plus an extra 10 percent if they pay in full. The latter perk is only available for a limited time, however, so travelers will want to act fast.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Why Travel Advisors Can Count on ALG Vacations

ALG Vacations continues to be the simple, solid and smart choice for travel advisors and their clients. The nation's top seller of all-inclusive vacations boasts one easy-to-use booking engine across all six of its brands—Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations—in VAX VacationAccess. Travel advisors can take advantage of a single sign-in and built-in tutorials as well as tool customization options.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Book an Airfare-Inclusive Vacation to Ireland and Save $300 Per Couple

For a limited time, save $150 per person when you book airfare with an Ireland vacation of 7 days or more. This offer is valid on Guided Coach Tours; our Classic Itineraries available as either Self-Drive or with a Driver; and Custom Private Driver vacations. Book your next CIE Tours...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 Through December

Southwest Airlines is making it easier for people to give themselves and others the gift of travel this holiday season by putting winter flights on sale from as low as $39 one-way this December. Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021, to book the discounted seats. Deals...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

How Travelers Can Visit Turks and Caicos on a Budget

The Turks and Caicos Islands are a perfect Caribbean destination, made famous by incredible beaches, beautiful water and Caribbean culture. But many find it daunting to think of vacationing in the Caribbean because they think it’s too expensive. While that can be true, the opposite can also be the case. If you're a penny-pincher or are on a tight budget but still want to explore Turks and Caicos this year, there are some options to save money.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

US Travel Association Partners With Tourism Diversity Matters

The U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Diversity Matters have launched a strategic partnership to strengthen the association’s focus and support of the industry on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The partnership will also create greater access to Tourism Diversity Matters’ subject matter expertise, research and resources.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Celebrating Winter Holiday Travel Season

Alaska Airlines announced several winter holiday-inspired changes to help travelers take to the skies with more cheer this December. Dubbing itself the “'Merrier Carrier,” Alaska unveiled its newest special-edition aircraft featuring Starbucks, which includes the coffee company’s famous red cups filled with their signature holiday drinks. The...
TravelPulse

G Adventures Teams With Hostelworld As Backpacking, Touring Converge

G Adventures has teamed up with hostel booking platform Hostelworld to create ‘Roamies,’ a product the partners call a “new style of travel for 18-35-year-olds. This new combination of the highly social hostelling experience and small group adventure travel will launch with a collection of 38 programs in 15 countries, with accommodations at more than 50 of the “world’s hottest hostels.”
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

TTI Travel Buys MeritBiz From H.I.S Merit Travel Group

TTI Travel has purchased MeritBiz, the corporate travel management division of H.I.S-Merit Travel Group. The acquisition was jointly announced by Rocky Racco, CEO of TTI Travel and Frank DeMarinis, CEO of H.I.S-Merit Travel Group and H.I.S-Red Label Vacations Inc. “For over a quarter of a century, MeritBiz has built a...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Change at the Forefront of Caribbean Travel

Welcome to episode 16 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah. In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including the big news from Barbados, new flights and more. Later, the two interview Stacy Cox, Chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy