The Miz made his return on this week’s episode of RAW and he didn’t come alone. As Edge was cutting a promo addressing who he’d be facing next, The Miz and his wife Maryse came out to interrupt. The Miz then grabbed a microphone and the two men went back-and-forth on the stick. The Miz noted that he elevates WWE every chance he gets while Edge just disappears between his WWE appearances.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO