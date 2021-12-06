ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Returnees give Crewe options ahead of Lincoln clash

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Crewe pair Callum Ainley and Travis Johnson are back in contention for the home game against Lincoln.

Midfielder Ainley (hamstring) and right-back Johnson had been sidelined since September and October respectively before playing 45 minutes in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy win against Doncaster.

Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne Ramsay (lower leg) are also closing in on their returns having also returned to full training.

Centre-half Donervon Daniels (hamstring) remains unavailable as bottom club Crewe bid for their third league win of the season.

Lincoln captain Liam Bridcutt (knee) is hoping to return from a two-month injury lay-off in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Bridcutt has been out since early October and returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday’s home FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool.

Boss Michael Appleton made four changes for the tie and on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is expected to return after being refused permission to play at the weekend by parent club West Brom.

Forward Anthony Scully has missed the last four games following an awkward fall in last month’s draw at Doncaster and is unlikely to feature.

The Independent

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was “one of the toughest battles” he faced as a player and anticipates another fierce test when they go head to head as managers this weekend.Gerrard’s side play at Selhurst Park on Saturday in his second game since taking charge at Villa.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Liverpool captain said of ex-Arsenal skipper Vieira: “He’s a man I have a lot of admiration and respect for, first and foremost as a player.“I had many battles against Patrick, some highs, some lows. He was certainly a player you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United announce stand closure as Celtic clash gets go-ahead

Dundee United’s encounter with Celtic will go ahead on Sunday with the Jerry Kerr Stand closed. Storm Arwen caused damage to the stand last Friday night and Dundee City Council temporarily closed the road outside. Some reports claimed Sunday’s cinch Premiership game was in doubt because of safety reasons, but...
SOCCER
newschain

Barnsley could be handed double boost ahead of Huddersfield clash

Barnsley hope to have Callum Brittain and Aaron Leya Iseka back for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship derby with Huddersfield at Oakwell. The pair missed the goalless draw with Peterborough last Saturday through injury and illness respectively, while head coach Poya Asbaghi will also assess the fitness of Jordan Williams after he was forced off through injury late on in that game.
SOCCER
newschain

Injury worries mount for Watford ahead of Chelsea clash

Watford have a mounting casualty list ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday, with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January. The club have confirmed Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the victory over Manchester United on November 20, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
