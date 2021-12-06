ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Introduces New Mustang Supercar Down Under

By Michael Butler
 6 days ago
Everyone knows that the Ford Mustang is incapable of being driven fast on public roads, but here's a little known fact about one of America's most popular sports cars: it's actually pretty good on the track, or at least it is with the right mods and the right helmsman. The Ford...

