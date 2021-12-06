WWE NXT WarGames Highlights Video & Dark Match Result

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today, commenting on working his first-ever WarGames match on December 5th. He said,. “There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)”. You can check out this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” below....
The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches. Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray will take place to determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match, while fan voting on the WWE website will determine which Superstars will face off to determine the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.
A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
The WWE NXT WarGames show goes down on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.
In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about finally taking part in a Wargames match at NXT 2.0 Wargames on December 5. He wrote: "There's 1 match that's avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it's finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)".
The advantage in the women’s WarGames match is now set. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team. As you know, Kay will be teaming up with Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez at this Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event.
New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to WWE. STAMFORD, Conn., December 2, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the launch of a groundbreaking NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program that will provide a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. Following a historic new policy by...
The WWE NXT WarGames event will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the Men’s WarGames Match and the Women’s WarGames Match. Remember to join us tonight for live NXT WarGames coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute WarGames Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
There has reportedly been talk of dropping the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title. Sunday’s NXT WarGames event will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defend against Joe Gacy, who does not meet the 205 pound weight limit for the cruiserweight division. This comes as WWE recently dropped the weight limit for some matches on the weekly WWE 205 Live TV show, and started allowing female Superstars to compete on the show.
The NXT WarGames show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.
– In a post on Twitter after last night’s NXT Wargames PPV, Johnny Gargano noted that he had a ‘hell of a run’ up to that point. Gargano said that he would address his future with NXT and WWE on Tuesday. – Beth Phoenix, who is definitely leaving NXT after...
Source: ShowBuzz Daily. Image: WWE. Tuesday night's WarGames go-home edition of NXT averaged 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, up 1.9 percent from last week. It's the highest viewership for the show since October 26. In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 34th on the cable charts with a 0.15 rating....
Ringside Collectibles announced that Mattel’s WWE Elite 92 series of action figures are now available for pre-order and purchase. The series features several wrestlers that recently left WWE with the following names including:. * The Fiend Bray Wyatt – released in July. * Ric Flair – left in August. *...
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. Tonight’s RAW will take place from the FedEx Forum in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, and word going around is that he has inked a new contract, according to PWInsider. Lawler’s current deal would...
Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday's NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an "all-inclusive" championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”. During a Twitch live stream, Matt commented on his brother:. “I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good. And I think he’ll be fine,...
