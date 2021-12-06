WWE NXT WarGames Highlights Video & Dark Match Result

Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday's NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an "all-inclusive" championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO