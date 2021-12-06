Kim Kardashian shares tribute to “bestie” son Saint West on his sixth birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated son Saint’s sixth birthday with an adorable tribute on social media.

Hailing her third child with estranged husband Kanye West, 44, as her “bestie,” the SKIMS mogal posted not one, but 10 photos on Instagram.

She wrote alongside the post: “My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!”

“Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!” she continued. “You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!”

Along with Saint, Kim is also mother to North, eight, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, 66, also sent love via social media to the little boy on his special day.

“Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile!” she wrote.

“You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such an amazing grandson!!”

Despite previously refering to the lad as his “mini me,” dad Kanye - who now legally goes by the name “Ye” - failed to mention Saint’s birthday online.

In fact, the rapper recently wiped his entire Instagram account of every single post he had ever made.