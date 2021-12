I love that Yumi’s Cells tells the story of Yumi first and foremost so that all the other leads are there to play the people in her lives without trying to claim the spotlight. Ahn Bo Hyun was amazing and perfect as first season lead Gu Woong but his period in Yumi’s life came to its natural conclusion and second season will see Jinyoung‘s Yoo Babi step up, while his entry in the first season also felt organic and he stood off to the side in due course. Season 2 is confirmed and will start filming for a first half of 2022 airing, and the first new addition has been cast with K-actress Shin Ye Eun in a guest starring role as a dreaming of love part timer working for Yoo Babi’s teokbokkgi store. She and Jinyoung worked together before as the leads for tvN drama He is Psychometric so this feels like both an intentional reunion and also from what netizens are saying Shin Ye Eun is perfect for the role, much like Lee Yoo Bi took a supporting role as Ruby and Minho as Wookie in the first season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO