When the New York Knicks brought in Kemba Walker to the team last offseason, it is with a plan to give him a starting role and let him be the squad’s primary shot creator in the backcourt. However, it has become apparent that the Knicks coaching staff are removing Kemba from the rotation, especially with him going through a lot of struggles in the past few games. As per a column written by Tim Bontemps of the ESPN, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told the media that while this is a very difficult decision to make, it is true that he is removing Kemba from the rotation, starting with the upcoming game against Kevin Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO