ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Exeter’s Sam Nombe set to miss Northampton clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXqv1_0dFQGGI500

Sam Nombe looks set to miss Exeter’s home clash with fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton.

Striker Nombe opened the scoring in City’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge at the weekend before coming off in the 55th minute with a knock.

Midfielder Tim Dieng is also likely to miss out due to a knock.

Alex Hartridge is among those pushing for a starting spot after dropping to the bench against Cambridge.

Northampton will check on Tottenham loanee Kion Etete ahead of the trip.

Forward Etete was forced off in the 20th minute against Leyton Orient in Town’s last outing on November 27.

But Northampton’s weekend off has given Etete additional time to recover and it remains to be seen whether he will be available.

Nicke Kabamba replaced Etete against Orient and is vying for a place in the starting XI.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane doubtful for Exeter clash

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two. The 30-year-old was forced off with a foot injury during Tuesday’s draw with Stevenage and his replacement in midweek Conor Grant is set to deputise again. Aaron Morley missed that game with a...
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Kizzi set for Sutton return in Barrow clash

Sutton defender Joe Kizzi could be set for a return to face Barrow. The right-back missed the midweek win over Mansfield having taken a knock to a knee at the weekend. Fellow defender Coby Rowe has missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Forwards Tobi Sho-Silva (hip) and...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee to miss Motherwell clash after knee surgery

Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee drops out for the cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell after undergoing minor knee surgery. But Leigh Griffiths returns to the squad after missing the defeat against parent club Celtic before the international break. Alex Jakubiak (shoulder), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out while...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Nicke Kabamba
Person
Kion Etete
Person
Alex Hartridge
Sunderland Echo

Lee Johnson reveals full picture of Sunderland's injury woes with 'seven or eight' to miss Cambridge clash and Aiden McGeady set for 'extended' lay-off

The winger sustained the injury attempting a shot in the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town earlier this week, and was in visible discomfort during the early stages of the game. It's one of a number of issues for head coach Lee Johnson, who this morning confirmed that he will be without 'seven or eight' players for the crucial clash with Cambridge United.
SOCCER
newschain

Beni Baningime to have scan on ankle injury but will miss Celtic clash

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of the ankle injury he sustained against St Mirren last weekend. The former Everton player was carried off late on in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Tynecastle and manager Robbie Neilson was initially hopeful that he would be fit for Thursday’s cinch Premiership match with Celtic.
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Riley to miss Carlisle’s clash with Shrewsbury

Carlisle will be without Joe Riley for their FA Cup second-round clash with Shrewsbury. The midfielder sustained a shoulder injury in last weekend’s much-needed victory over Walsall and is set for a spell on the sidelines. The news comes as a blow to United, with Riley only having returned to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Two#Leyton Orient#Town#Xi
newschain

Cheltenham set for triple boost ahead of Cambridge clash

Cheltenham could be boosted by the return of three players for the visit of Cambridge. Kyle Vassell missed the FA Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon through injury and will be assessed. Conor Thomas is close to returning after groin trouble and Lewis Freestone is almost fit following a hip injury.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Leyton Orient’s Craig Clay set to be fit for Swindon clash

Craig Clay should be available when Leyton Orient host Swindon. The long-serving midfielder had been sidelined with an ankle injury but made his return to action in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Tranmere. Clay was withdrawn after 55 minutes as a precaution in order to be fit for Tuesday night’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Northampton strike late to beat fellow promotion chasers Exeter

Northampton ended Exeter’s 20-match unbeaten home record in all competitions with a controversial 2-1 win at St James Park. Mitch Pinnock touched in Sam Hoskins’ free kick in the 74th minute to settle the game, but Exeter were left fuming at the award of the free kick. The first chance...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson set to miss England’s Ashes opener in Brisbane

England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson is set to miss the Ashes opener in Brisbane. The 39-year-old seamer was inked in to lead the attack against Australia at The Gabba on Wednesday and trained as normal in the tourists’ last major practice session 48 hours ahead of the match. But a...
SPORTS
newschain

Northampton increase Bath’s woes with bonus-point victory

Bath’s miserable season continued as Northampton racked up a bonus-point 40-19 Gallagher Premiership win at Franklin’s Gardens. It was a tough day from start to finish for the visitors, who lost lock Josh McNally in the warm-up and then saw both half-backs, Ben Spencer and Danny Cipriani, forced off injured during the first half.
RUGBY
newschain

Abo Eisa still missing for Bradford’s clash with Colchester

Bradford are still without Abo Eisa for the visit of Colchester. Eisa has a hamstring injury and the club are considering having the problem operated on, which would keep him out for a lengthy period. Charles Vernam, Caolan Lavery and Andy Cook (hamstring) are also expected to miss out. The...
SOCCER
newschain

Hayden Mullins bemoans missed chances as Colchester draw at Bradford

Colchester manager Hayden Mullins felt a failure to take “clear-cut” chances cost his team the opportunity to secure three points at Bradford. In a 0-0 draw at Valley Parade, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears were both thwarted in one-on-one situations by recalled home goalkeeper Sam Hornby, while Cole Skuse also missed the target with a free shot on goal late on.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy