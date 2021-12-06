New Lebanon man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Lebanon man has been convicted concerning the death of a University of Dayton freshman in September 2020.

Kyler Carlile was indicted in February 2021 for driving away after 19-year-old Michael Currin fell out of the back of Carlile’s truck. When Carlile dropped off one of the passengers in the cabin, they pointed out Currin was no longer in the truck bed. Carlile went back and found Currin injured on the road.

Prosecutors said that Currin was “clearly injured” and instead of calling 911 or rendering aid to the victim, Carlile drove away. Currin died from blunt force trauma caused by falling from the bed of the moving truck three days later.

According to Greg Flannagan with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Carlile was supposed to appear in court Monday, but he pleaded guilty on Friday to the charge of Failure to Stop and did not contest the charge of Vehicular Homicide.

Flannigan said the court found Carlile guilty on both counts. Carlile will be sentenced on December 21.

