In astrology, nothing is ever a coincidence. I often say, “We make plans, and astrology affirms them,” meaning that while astrology doesn’t control us or get in the way of our free will, it does offer an explanation as to why you decided to quit your job on that particular day, or in one case, why Billie Eilish released a music video for “Male Fantasy” during Sagittarius season. Dropping at a time that’s all about expressing yourself freely, this music video couldn’t have come at a better time. In fact, the date Billie chose to release the “Male Fantasy” music video was only two days after the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius, which — considering she’s a Sagittarius sun — was a pretty special event for her.

