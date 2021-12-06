Franklin Police searching for couple accused of stealing $2,000 in sunglasses
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing sunglasses from a store in the CoolSprings Galleria.
According to police, the couple stole roughly $2,000 in sunglasses. Surveillance footage shows the two walking up to a display and the man placing sunglasses in the woman's purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. You can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here .
