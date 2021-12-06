ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin Police searching for couple accused of stealing $2,000 in sunglasses

By WKRN Web Staff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlSar_0dFQFkXY00

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing sunglasses from a store in the CoolSprings Galleria.

SEE ALSO: Man described as ‘long-time fugitive’ captured in Cheatham County

According to police, the couple stole roughly $2,000 in sunglasses. Surveillance footage shows the two walking up to a display and the man placing sunglasses in the woman’s purse.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. You can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cheatham County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Middle Tennessee#Fugitive#Franklin Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

TBI: Sullivan Co. teens found safe in Pigeon Forge

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE 2:24 p.m. – Two Sullivan County teens at the center of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Endangered Child Alert have been found safe in Pigeon Forge. According to the TBI, both Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley were found Wednesday afternoon. No further details were released. PREVIOUS The Tennessee Bureau […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy