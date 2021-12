Whether you already watched all the latest episodes of the Sex and the City reboot or plan to save them for Friday night (when you can properly unwind with a glass of vino in hand), you know there is a lot to unpack in the series. Fans are eagerly tuning into the show for the drama as much as the fashion. For those who are particularly interested in the style aspect of it all though, keep an eye out for Carrie Bradshaw’s handbags in And Just Like That... Though shoes are indisputably Carrie’s achilles heel, she has a soft spot for purses too — and her collection is amazing. After all, the protagonist single-handedly popularized coveted styles like the Dior Saddle bag and the Fendi Baguette in the original TV series.

