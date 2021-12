Outgoing Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will coach one final game for the Oregon Ducks before he heads off to become the new head coach at Akron. Moorhead was announced as the new head coach at Akron on December 4th, less than 24 hours after Oregon's regular season ended with a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Most assumed Moorhead would head to Ohio to begin his time as the head coach of the Zips, but instead, he's going to return to Eugene and coach in the Ducks' upcoming bowl game against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The news comes via a report by the Oregonian's John Canzano.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO