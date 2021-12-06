Storm brings snow, damaging winds, power outages, slick roads, to metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- A blast of wild and wintry weather made a mess of the roads in metro Detroit on Monday night, while also leaving some residents in the dark.

A Wind Advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. across metro Detroit, and several thousand residents in the area lost power.

As of 8:30 p.m., nearly 200 DTE Energy crews were in the field trying to restore power to more than 7,000 customers throughout several areas of southeast Michigan.

Forecasters said earlier in the day the strongest wind gusts were expected to reach up to 45 mph, breaking off tree limbs and causing and widespread power outages in the metro Detroit area.

The biggest outages were in Ypsilanti, New Boston, Livonia, Detroit, and Redford around 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, slick roads are also a concern, with snow falling and winds whirling.

There were several incidents along metro Detroit roadways Monday night, including a "sheet of ice" on M-14 at Beck Road in Wayne County and downed power lines closed both directions of I-75 in Monroe County.

"It's going to be very wintry, feeling and also looking," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore warned on WWJ Monday morning.

Along with the winds, he said: "The other thing you gotta be concerned about for the afternoon is this lake effect situation kicks in, there could be some flurries and even a heavier snow shower that could be reducing visibility and causing some slick spots."

DTE earlier released a statement saying it was preparing for winds up to 50 mph, which could lead to power interruptions for customers.

The utility said it has additional crews from out-side the area to join restoration efforts if needed to get the power back on "as quickly and safely as possible."

The statement also reminds customers to stay away from any downed or damaged power lines, and never cross yellow caution tape.

"Safety for the community is always our top priority. Downed lines may be hidden by debris, so be careful as you head outside. Stay at least a bus length (20 feet) away from downed power lines and don’t touch anything they may be in contact with – always consider them live and dangerous," DTE added.

DTE customers should report a power outage or downed wire to DTE immediately through the DTE app or website , or by calling or 800-477-4747.

