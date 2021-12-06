ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts

By Eric Tucker and Frank Bajak, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vFwQ_0dFQFDbh00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported Monday. On the anniversary of the public disclosure of the SolarWinds […]

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kremlin says Biden, Putin to have call Tuesday as tensions escalate over Russian buildup on border with Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Kremlin says Biden, Putin to have call Tuesday as tensions escalate over Russian buildup on border with Ukraine. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: Dr....
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations, report says

(Dec 9): Chinese hackers this year targeted military and civilian organisations in several Southeast Asian nations, particularly those with similar territorial claims or strategic infrastructure projects, suggesting the involvement of the state, a US-based cybersecurity firm said in new research released late Wednesday. Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were the top...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Unofficial Reports Say Iran Downed ‘Spy Drone’ Over Natanz

Unofficial news reports quoted by the Iranian FARS news agency said late Saturday that military personnel fired missile defenses at a “spy drone,” causing a large explosion to be heard, and a “bright light” to be seen in Badrud, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the Natanz nuclear plant. A...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
New York Post

‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Russian State#Ap#Solarwinds
TheDailyBeast

‘Russian Spy’ Maria Butina Is Living the American Dream, In Russia

“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.
POLITICS
NWI.com

Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Friday they have received a request from Britain to approve the extradition of a suspected Russian spy who worked at the U.K.'s Embassy in Berlin. Brandenburg state prosecutor Marc Boehme confirmed a report by weekly Der Spiegel that Britain has asked for the extradition...
EUROPE
cyberscoop.com

Court hands Microsoft control of websites linked to spying by Chinese hackers

Microsoft obtained a court order to seize websites from a Chinese government-linked espionage group that was using the sites to attack government agencies, think tanks and human rights organizations in 29 countries, the company said Monday. The legal move is aimed at a hacking outfit that Microsoft calls Nickel, which...
LAW
Wrcbtv.com

James Brown said the CIA spied on him. The CIA won't say

James Brown did a lot of living in his 73 years. He threw knuckleballs from the pitcher's mound and hard left jabs in the boxing ring. He survived beatings from an uncle and a near-electrocution by sadistic White men in the Jim Crow South. He was the Godfather of Soul, the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, a drug user and a domestic abuser whose death in 2006 remains mysterious today. And, according to Brown himself, he was spied on by the Central Intelligence Agency.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Seattle Times

Uber survived the spying scandal. Its spies’ careers didn’t.

The men who gathered intelligence for Uber were supposed to be ghosts. For years, they were un-Googleable sentries, quietly informing executives about the actions of competitors, opponents and disgruntled employees. But the secrecy of the tightknit team ended abruptly in 2017 when one of its members turned on the others, accusing them of stealing trade secrets, wiretapping and destroying evidence.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Instagram head faces senators amid anger over possible harm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a Senate panel examining social media’s negative effects on young people has dismissed as “a public relations tactic” some safety measures announced by Facebook’s popular Instagram platform. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Wednesday faced off with senators angry over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform can harm […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect and his family found hiding in Nevada mountains with ‘camouflaged sedan’

A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy