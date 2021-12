Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers are back in the win column. They snapped their 10-game losing streak on Friday night with a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights and they have their power play and Carter Hart to thank for it. The Flyers scored two third period power play goals to snap a 2-2 tie, while Hart stopped 41 of the 44 shots he faced to help carry the Flyers to a win. Hart has been one of the few bright spots in Philadelphia for most of this season, and he played one of his best games of the season on Friday night when the Flyers needed him most. If he was anything less than spectacular in this game the losing streak might have very easily reached 11 consecutive games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO